Pensioner joins former colleagues behind bars in Mpumalanga looting case

A 65-year-old Mpumalanga pensioner has landed in a jail cell after learning that South Africa’s elite corruption-busting unit had obtained a warrant for his arrest over an alleged R1.5-million municipal fraud dating back almost four years.

Henry Swart, a former Govan Mbeki Local Municipality employee who is now retired, handed himself over to the Hawks on Wednesday rather than wait for investigators to come knocking.

His surrender completed a three-man arrest operation over money allegedly paid to a supplier for goods and services that never reached the municipality.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi said Swart’s former colleague Caiphus Ndimande, 48, and service provider Brutus Hlophe, 46, had already been arrested when the pensioner turned himself in.

“The third suspect, 65-year-old Henry Swart, a former municipal employee who is currently on pension, was arrested on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, after he handed himself over to the Hawks,” Nkosi said.

Four days later, R1.5m was paid

The trail that eventually led investigators to Swart stretches back to December 2022.

According to Nkosi, a service provider invoiced Govan Mbeki Local Municipality on December 5 for goods and services.

Four days later, the municipality paid.

More than R1.5-million was gone.

The Hawks allege the goods and services never arrived.

Investigators then started digging into how the company had secured the work and whether municipal procurement rules had been followed.

Their investigation established that J Mabhengu Construction and Transport (Pty) Ltd, represented by Hlophe, had been appointed to the municipality’s panel of service providers in June 2021.

The appointment did not, however, give the company an automatic ticket to municipal money.

According to the Hawks, quotations were supposed to be requested on a rotational basis when services were required and procurement had to pass through the municipality’s Supply Chain Management processes.

A Service Level Agreement also had to be concluded between the municipality and the service provider.

“Investigators established that the prescribed procurement processes were allegedly not followed,” Nkosi said.

The paper trail eventually turned into arrest warrants.

Members of the Secunda Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit arrested Hlophe and Ndimande on Tuesday.

Swart followed a day later, surrendering himself to investigators.

J Mabhengu Construction and Transport has also been cited as an accused entity in the case.

The three men and the company appeared in the Evander Magistrate’s Court facing fraud and corruption charges under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

They were remanded in custody pending a formal bail application.

The allegations against them have not yet been tested at trial.

Mpumalanga Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Nico Gerber said the unit remained committed to pursuing allegations of corruption and fraud involving public institutions and holding those entrusted with public resources accountable.

“Public funds must be protected and utilised lawfully for the benefit of the communities they are intended to serve,” Gerber said.

Mpumalanga corruption net widens

Meanwhile, the arrests come as law-enforcement agencies pursue several cases involving alleged corruption and payments for undelivered services in Mpumalanga.

Last week, former Rural Development and Land Reform deputy director Grace Mokoka was arrested by the Hawks following an investigation and referral by the Special Investigating Unit.

Mokoka faces fraud, theft, corruption and money-laundering charges over an alleged R1.35-million scheme involving money intended to provide farming and firefighting equipment to a land restitution project.

The SIU alleges Mokoka irregularly approved an R1,358,440 payment despite required procurement processes not being followed and some goods either never reaching the beneficiaries or being only partially delivered.

She was granted R1,000 bail and is expected back in court on October 26.

For Swart, retirement may have closed the municipal office door behind him.

But an alleged R1.5-million payment from his municipal past has opened another one, this time at the criminal court.

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