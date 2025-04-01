American tech tycoon Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa, claims he has no idea if a baby born seven months ago was his, even though he has paid Ashley St. Claire millions of dollars for the child’s welfare.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but I am not against finding out. No court order is needed,” Musk said on X.

“Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5-million [about R46-million] and am sending her $500k/year.”

St. Clair replied on X that Elon needs to grow up.

“Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child [who you named] was even born,” said St. Clair.

“You refused. And you weren’t sending *me* money; you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary, until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for disobedience. But you’re really only punishing your son.

“It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world.

“It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it. America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.”

Musk’s chaotic love life

The Pretoria-born billionaire, known for his fantastical ideas, might want to think about coming back to South Africa to practise polygamy.

Musk should turn his chaotic love life into a legally recognised hero, like reality TV star Musa Mseleku.

With 13 kids from multiple women, including Justine Wilson, Canadian musician Claire Elise Boucher, popularly known as Grimes, Shivon Zilis, and allegedly St. Clair, Musk’s romantic entanglements are messier than a Tesla production delay.

So why not take a page from Mseleku’s playbook and make it official under South Africa’s polygamy, friendly customary laws?

Musk’s love life reads like a soap opera; his ex-wife Wilson gave him five kids, Grimes popped out three, Zilis added twins, and now St. Clair’s dragging him to court over a supposed secret baby.

South Africa, where polygamy is legally recognised, could be Musk’s ticket to sorting out this mess, like Mseleku, who has mastered the art of juggling multiple wives.

Could Musk be eyeing a similar set-up to bring order to his baby mama drama?

Will St. Clair agree to polygamy

Insiders say he is keen to “do right” by his sprawling brood, and a move back to his roots might just be the billionaire’s boldest fix yet.

Picture the scene where Musk, decked out in traditional gear, is marrying his partners in a jaw-dropping ceremony that blends African culture with his tech-savvy flair. Drones buzzing overhead, live-streaming the madness — it would be a viral sensation.

But will Grimes, the quirky songstress, or St. Clair, the fiery influencer, sign up for this polygamous party? It is a gamble, but Musk never shies away from risk.

While Musk’s Starlink struggles with South African red tape, a local slay queen wielding broad-based black economic empowerment points might swoop in to save the day, turning satellite woes into internet gold.

From love to tech, Musk could conquer it all.

