Person jumps off Sandton City building and dies

Johannesburg- Another life has been claimed after reports of a person jumped off at the roof of the Sandton City building.

The centre has confirmed that at approximately 12:04 today, an individual jumped off the building to their death.

“Emergency services responded to the scene immediately, but the individual was unfortunately pronounced dead. The SAPS are currently investigating the incident,” read a statement released by the centre.

The statement further said, “Sandton City Management send their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and their family on social media. Sandton City is operating and trading as normal”.

