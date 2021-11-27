VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Person jumps off Sandton City building and dies

By Coceka Magubeni
Crime scene. Picture: Gallo Images

Johannesburg- Another life has been claimed after reports of a person jumped off at the roof of the Sandton City building.

The centre has confirmed that at approximately 12:04 today, an individual jumped off the building to their death.

“Emergency services responded to the scene immediately, but the individual was unfortunately pronounced dead. The SAPS are currently investigating the incident,” read a statement released by the centre.

The statement further said, “Sandton City Management send their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and their family on social media. Sandton City is operating and trading as normal”.

Also read:

Unathi Nkayi fired by Kaya FM

Unathi says she is focusing on music

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes