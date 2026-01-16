Phala Phala accused ‘spoiled girlfriend’ from stolen cash, court hears

The trial against suspects arrested in connection with the high profile theft of foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo took a revealing turn on Friday when the court heard testimony from the girlfriend of accused number 1, Immanuela David.

The Phala Phala matter has drawn intense national attention due to its political sensitivity and the unusual circumstances surrounding the handling of the robbery in 2020.

Luxury vehicle and accommodation

David’s girlfriend told the court how large sums of cash were used to fund a luxury vehicle and accommodation linked to their relationship. She testified as a protected witness and cannot be named.

According to her testimony, David provided R500, 000 towards the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz. He further paid R100, 000 as a deposit for a Cape Town apartment. She confirmed the apartment was intended for her use. And she managed to raise R40, 000 to complete the deposit.

The testimony drew a clear distinction between assets acquired for David’s personal ownership and money used to support his romantic partner.

The state also led evidence from a conveyancing lawyer. He testified that a house in Rustenburg was purchased for R980, 000 through cash transactions. The agreement of sale was signed in September 2020. Payments were made directly and through conveyancers’ trust accounts.

The sale documents were handed to the court, and no cross-examination followed.

A tenant who later rented the Rustenburg property testified that his first rental payment was made to an agent. The second and third payments were made to David’s mother, as instructed.

Flashed dollars on social media

Further evidence was led from a jewellery designer, who told the court that he took photographs of accused one holding US dollars. The witness testified that the pictures were taken and posted on social media to attract more clients.

All witnesses in the matter are protected. Their identities have not been disclosed, in accordance with procedures of the National Prosecuting Authority.

As the trial continues, the state is seeking to trace the movement of cash following the theft. This while the defence is expected to challenge both the credibility of witnesses and the interpretation of the financial trail presented to court.

The case remains one of South Africa’s most closely watched criminal proceedings. It exposes how money, intimacy and alleged criminal conduct intersect in a matter with far-reaching implications.

