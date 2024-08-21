Phala Phala | ‘mastermind’ remanded back in custody

The Modimolle regional court in Limpopo has postponed the trial of three individuals involved in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm scandal until October 7.

The three suspects, Imanuwela David, Froliana Joseph and Ndilinasho Joseph are linked to the theft of foreign currency at the Phala Phala farm, west of Bela Bela in the Waterberg region.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the three Namibians are facing charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal, housebreaking with intent to steal, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, and money-laundering.

The alleged mastermind, David, will remain in custody while the bail of the Joseph siblings is extended.

Ovambo interpreter sought

NPA spokesperson in the province, Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi, said: “The grounds for the postponement of the case were for disclosure of the docket and availability of an Ovambo language interpreter.”

The trio is accused of stealing an indeterminate amount of cash during an incident that occurred on February 9, 2020.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser alleged that about $4 million (R62-million) of undeclared foreign currency was stolen.

However, subsequent reports indicated that the amount stolen was $580 000.

Ramaphosa vehemently denied any wrongdoing and asked for judicial review of a 2022 report by a parliament-appointed panel that accused him of “serious misconduct”.

Opposition parties and MPs have slammed investigations into the source of the cash and accused the Reserve Bank of providing a claptrap report and systemic cover-up.

Cleared of wrongdoing

Ramaphosa was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing by the public protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. However, police were found wanting in the handling of the burglary.

While the public protector cleared Ramaphosa of any misconduct, the head of the presidential protection unit, Major-General Wally Rhoode, and presidential protection official, Sergent Hlulani Rikhotso, were found to have displayed improper conduct in their handling of the investigation.

The Phala Phala report is one of 12 reports that Gcaleka has made public, including an investigation into claims of judicial capture laid by the EFF.

Gcaleka said an investigation into the Phala Phala burglary looked at three major issues around the president, including whether he contravened the executive ethics code, acted under his oath of office, and abused his powers.

She found that there was no basis to conclude that the president contravened the Executive Members’ Ethics Act.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content