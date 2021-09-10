Phila Mazibuko joins SABC 1’s Generations The Legacy

Johannesburg- Actor and TV presenter Phila Mazibuko is the latest actor to join SABC 1’s Generations The legacy.

He made his debut on last night’s episode and also took to social media to share the news of his new role.

Phila has however not shared much about his character, or how long he’ll be on the popular soapie.

What we do know is that he will be playing the role of Dingane who is a delivery guy, but we certainly do not know what his intentions are.

The Kwa-Zulu Natal-born actor is well known as a location presenter who presented links from parties around the country on the SABC1 music series ‘Live’.

Phila is also known for his role on SABC 2’s Muvhango where he played the role of Spha and has also appeared on some Mzansi Magic’s bioskops.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma