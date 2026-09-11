Phomolong royal battle deepens as Free State premier recognises regent

A royal succession battle in the Free State has taken a dramatic turn after the provincial government confirmed it recognised a regent while an investigation into three competing claims for the same traditional leadership position remains unfinished.

At the centre of the dispute is Kgosana Mokotjo Antonio Mota, who claims he is the first-born son of Morena e Moholo Montoeli Mota and rightful successor to the Senior Traditional Leader position of the Phomolong Traditional Community.

Mota accuses the administration of Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae of allowing a parallel succession process to unfold while his claim remains before an investigative committee.

The government, however, insists no Senior Traditional Leader has been recognised.

It confirmed that Mota and two other claimants are fighting for the position and that all three claims were referred to an investigative committee established by the Premier under the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019.

“The Investigative Committee has recently conducted public hearings on this traditional leadership claim and are yet to complete their work in this regard,” the government said.

“Once concluded, the report thereof will be submitted to the Premier for her decision.”

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Regent recognised amid ongoing investigation

The government nevertheless confirmed that Letsoha-Mathae recognised Kgosatsana Boshoane Mota as regent of Phomolong.

It said the Free State Traditional Leadership and Governance Act, 2025, provides for a regent where the successor identified by the Royal Family is still a minor under applicable customary law.

According to the government, the Batlokoa ba Mota Royal Family, through Montoeli, informed the Premier that Boshoane had been identified as regent.

The Premier subsequently recognised her.

That explanation has deepened the succession puzzle because Antonio is no longer a minor.

His submission to the investigative committee says an earlier regency was established because he was still underage after his father vacated the Phomolong position upon his elevation to higher traditional leadership.

Competing claims and questions of lineage

Antonio maintains that he is Montoeli’s first-born son born in lawful wedlock. He argues that Phomolong traditionally serves as a leadership pathway, preparing an heir for higher traditional office.

He alleges the new regency is instead intended for Montoeli’s preteen son from another relationship.

Sunday World has not independently established that the boy is the minor for whom Boshoane is serving as regent.

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The provincial government’s response adds another twist.

Asked whether the investigative committee had considered the preteen son’s position in the succession line, government said it had not been mandated to deal with the person referred to in Sunday World‘s questions.

Government also declined to explain the customary and genealogical basis upon which the boy would qualify as successor.

Montoeli ‘the custodian of Batlokoa ba Mota customary succession law’

Instead, it said Montoeli was the custodian of Batlokoa ba Mota customary succession law and genealogy and referred questions on that issue to him.

Montoeli did not respond to questions previously sent to him by Sunday World.

Boshoane declined to comment.

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Antonio had raised concerns about an apparent parallel process before the regency was confirmed.

On July 13, shortly after appearing before the investigative committee, he wrote to the Premier, MEC and department questioning information that another recognition process could be underway before the investigation was completed.

Government rejects suggestions that the unfinished investigation and Boshoane’s recognition amount to contradictory processes.

It has instead told Antonio to wait for the committee.

“Mr Mota should, like all other claimants, abide with the processes of the Investigative Committee and allow the process of investigations to take its course,” Deputy Director-General for Traditional Affairs MA Buthelezi said.

Buthelezi went further, describing Antonio’s continued engagement over the disputed position while the investigation was underway as “an exercise in futility”.

The committee must still determine the competing claims before submitting its findings and recommendations to Letsoha-Mathae.

Its eventual findings could now answer a question hanging over the royal house: who should succeed at Phomolong, and how does a regency apparently established for another minor fit into a succession battle that remains officially unresolved?

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