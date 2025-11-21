Phophi Ramathuba slams Gateway Airport Authority over Polokwane airport issues

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has criticised the Gateway Airports Authority Limited (GAAL) for failing to resolve long-standing technical issues with the landing instrument at Polokwane International Airport (PIA) — a failure she says is costing the province valuable investment and business opportunities.

Speaking at the launch of the Limpopo Summer Campaign, Limpopo Ka Dezemba, at the Meropa Casino in Polokwane, Ramathuba said it was unacceptable that PIA continues to experience landing challenges during rainy, cloudy, or misty weather due to unresolved issues cause by the Instrument Landing System (ILS).

“If we give you a job and you fail to do it, then you are not worth it,” she said.

Costly to business, tourism

“We have told GAAL to pull up their socks or move aside and allow more competitive companies to run the show. We cannot allow a situation where investors and business partners fail to create partnerships with us simply because we have a dysfunctional airport.”

Ramathuba emphasised that the Limpopo Ka Dezemba campaign is a crucial component of the province’s weekly Tourism Thursday programme.

“This activation is more than a ceremonial event,” she said.

“It is a strategic platform to showcase the unique experiences and competitive advantages that position Limpopo as a destination of choice for both domestic and international travellers.”

The premier also unveiled the 2025 summer campaign packages. These include Tourism Black Friday specials designed to offer memorable and affordable travel experiences.

Urges thriving tourism to do even more

“I must commend the tourism sector for its unwavering dedication in keeping Limpopo consistently among the top three most visited provinces in South Africa. Your resilience, creativity, and commitment are the pillars that sustain our tourism economy,” she said.

Ramathuba said the province must expand its competitiveness by deepening partnerships and bidding for major events. She highlighted Limpopo’s world-renowned natural assets. These range from its breath-taking landscapes and abundant wildlife to its unmatched cultural diversity.

“Limpopo remains Africa’s Eden. And the only place in the world that proudly hosts the Big Six, including the iconic Baobab Tree. These are powerful advantages that should give us confidence as we compete for major events and conferences.”

She noted that in September, Limpopo successfully hosted over 1, 000 delegates during the SAAPAM conference. The Thohoyandou event was a partnership with the University of Venda. And it injected millions into the local tourism value chain.

“These successes affirm that Limpopo is ready to host, ready to grow, and ready to lead,” she said.

Focus on rural communities

“But we must strengthen our collaborations to ensure that events reach deeper into our rural communities.”

Ramathuba emphasised that Limpopo’s greatest asset lies in its cultural and natural heritage. This makes village tourism a key lever for local economic development.

“We must use tourism as a tool to create jobs, strengthen small enterprises, and reduce poverty in rural communities.”

She highlighted this year’s Tourism Thursdays Spring Campaign in Sekhukhune. There, the province showcased attractions such as the Sekweneng Tufa Rock and the Sethunyeng Hiking Trail. These are world-class natural sites that she says must be aggressively marketed. More especially to the “Visiting Friends and Relatives” (VFR) market.

The premier further applauded the strong participation in LWR Mahala Week and SANParks Week. She said the initiatives encouraged more local families to explore Limpopo’s wildlife reserves and recreational sites.

Ramathuba also noted that partnerships with the private sector are paying off. She welcomed FlySafair’s new Cape Town–Hoedspruit route, which is already operating at 70% capacity.

Province main attractions

“This confirms what we have always known — that Limpopo is unmatched when it comes to authentic safari experiences. We need more such partnerships. And we must work together to ensure that tourism becomes a key driver of job creation and economic growth.”

The premier announced a line-up of major events coming to the province. These involve product owners from across Polokwane and the Capricorn District.

These include the annual Sapa Yopa celebration, the CAF matches involving Stellenbosch FC vs Algeria’s AS Otoho, Kaizer Chiefs vs. Zamalek, the 2025 Carling Cup Final, featuring Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants, the Mapungubwe Festival, the Likompo Youth Festival and the celebration of the Yellow Arum Lily Flower in Leolo and Roossenekal.

“These events will attract visitors from across South Africa and the SADC region,” she said.

“As the tourism sector, you are our frontline ambassadors. We rely on you to deliver world-class hospitality and service excellence. Also quality experiences that keep visitors coming back,” she concluded.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content