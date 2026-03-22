Phosa calls for change over perception SA is run by ‘criminal elements’

Former ANC treasurer-general Dr Mathews Phosa has warned that there is a growing perception that South Africa is being run by criminal elements while calling for urgent leadership change at the top.

Speaking at the University of the Free State last Friday, Phosa said remarks made by a senior ANC leader had deepened concerns about the state of

governance.

“When a member of the national executive… says that we are governed by gangsters, either by co-option or corruption, I am concerned,” he said.

Phosa linked this to a series of developments, including attacks on whistleblowers and failures to act on corruption findings.

“When a provincial government official is murdered because she was brave enough to expose corruption… I am concerned,” he said.

He added that findings by judges appointed to investigate corruption were being ignored.

“An esteemed judge is entrusted with a billion rand of taxpayers’ money… and his findings are then largely ignored,” he said.

Phosa said there were ongoing reports of mismanagement and failures in the justice system.

“Files disappear, and whistleblowers are victimised or killed,” he said.

He said corruption should not be viewed through a political lens.

“A person that steals from public funds is a thief, irrespective of his or her political position,” he said.

Phosa acknowledged failures within the ANC, saying the party had not delivered on its commitments.

“We… have not been truthful when we promised that we would work tirelessly for a better life for all. Our track record… is poor,” he said.

He said only a few had benefited while many remained excluded.

“Only a selected few have benefited from liberation.”

Phosa said the party had also lost public trust, pointing to recent election outcomes.

“The ANC is now in a forced marriage in government and has lost the trust of the majority,” he said.

He described the current situation as being marked by widespread corruption and weak leadership.

“The scourges of theft, thuggery, gangsterism, cronyism, tenderpreneurship and a fat and lazy leadership are swallowing us whole,” he said.

Phosa said the crisis required urgent intervention, including stronger action against corruption and changes in leadership.

“There are very serious red lights flashing for our government… because of growing perceptions that we have lost our way as far as ethical government is concerned,” he said.

He called for leaders whose conduct reflects integrity.

“We desperately need leaders whose words and actions match,” he said.

Phosa proposed a series of reforms, including strengthening prosecution agencies and establishing specialised courts to deal with corruption.

He also called for decisive action against politicians accused of wrongdoing.

“Immediately fire politicians who are accused of corruption… they can always be reinstated if allegations are proved baseless,” he said.

He further proposed changes to how the president is elected.

“Elect our president through popular vote and not through party political caucus processes,” he said.

Phosa said the country needed ethical leadership across all levels of government.

“Elect leaders who are honest and will govern with integrity,” he said.

He concluded by calling for change at the highest level.

“It might be time for a change of leadership at the top,” he said.

“The current leadership has perfected the art of non-decision-making through commissions and committees… We need change, and fast.”

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