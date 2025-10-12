PICS | Hangwani Maumela, major player behind Tembisa hospital ‘looting’

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured an order to preserve assets worth a whopping R900-million.

On Friday, they revealed that they had already preserved R133.5-million worth of assets in a raid conducted on Thursday. This raid is linked to the alleged syndicate involving tender tycoon Hangwani Morgan Maumela, as shared by SIU senior communications manager, Ngwako Motsieng.

“On 9 October 2025, the SIU and the curator (supported inter alia by the South African Police Service and the Johannesburg Metro Police, etc.) appointed by the Special Tribunal at the request of the SIU initiated the process of preserving assets connected to one of the alleged syndicates that operated at the Tembisa hospital.

Below are pictures of Maumela, his property and timeline of the alleged looting.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content