Pig farm double murder trial to resume in Polokwane High Court

The pig farm double murder trial at the Polokwane High Court, involving farm owner Zachariah Olivier and his employee William Musora, is set to resume this Wednesday. The two are accused of the brutal murders of Maria Makgatho (45) and Lucia Ndlovu (35). Ndlovu’s husband, Mabutho Ncube, survived with injuries after escaping from the scene.

The tragic incident occurred on August 17, 2024, at the Onverwacht pig farm in Sebayeng, outside Polokwane. The victims were allegedly scavenging for food — mostly expired dairy products — when they were gunned down.

Second accused now state witness

A day before the case was postponed last week Wednesday, the second accused-turned-state witness, Rudolph de Wet, testified that his employer, Olivier, handed him a rifle and instructed him to “aim at trespassers”. De Wet told the court he fired three shots toward the victims before Olivier allegedly also discharged his firearm.

Four days later, the decomposing bodies of Makgatho and Ndlovu were discovered in a pigsty. This prompted a murder investigation that sent shockwaves through the Sebayeng community.

Olivier has since pleaded guilty to one count of possessing an unlicensed firearm. De Wet has signed a Section 204 agreement, granting him immunity from prosecution in exchange for full cooperation with the State. He remains under protective custody.

Ballistic report

Last week, Judge Jane Ngobeni granted a postponement after the defence failed to provide the state with a crucial 13-page ballistic report on time. The report, compiled by defence-appointed experts, analyses two hunting rifles allegedly used on the night of the shooting. It is expected to determine which firearm was responsible for the deaths of Makgatho and Ndlovu, and for injuring Ncube.

State prosecutor, Advocate George Sekhukhune, requested the delay to allow sufficient time to review the findings in the interest of a fair trial. Defence counsel, Advocate Jacobus Venter, supported the request. He said it would be unfair to proceed without all parties having studied the report.

Olivier and Musora remain in custody. De Wet has been warned to appear when the trial resumes on Wednesday, October 22.

