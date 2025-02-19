Pig farm murder case transferred to Limpopo High Court

The investigation into the Onverwacht farm murder case, involving three suspects including two workers and the farm owner, has been concluded.

The matter is scheduled for trial in the Limpopo High Court sitting in August, following a final appearance before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Investigations complete

The appearance was initially intended for a bail application. And this is nearly six months after the three suspects were arrested and have remained in custody.

The main accused, Zacharia Olivier, along with Rudolph de Wet, the farm supervisor, and William Musora, a farm worker, face multiple charges. These include two counts of murder, attempted murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

Musora, a Zimbabwean national, also faces an additional charge under the Immigration Act for his illegal status.

Shot victims dead, fed their bodies to farm pigs

The bodies of Lucodia Ndlovu, a Zimbabwean and Mariah Makgato of Sebayeng village near Polokwane, were discovered at the accused’s farm. They were in a decomposed state, partially consumed by pigs, on the Onverwacht farm in Sebayeng in August 2024.

The two women were reportedly shot by Olivier and De Wet after trespassing on the property. They were reportedly searching for expired dairy products.

The third victim, a man who was with them, managed to escape and sought medical attention. While in hospital, he informed authorities about what happened.

Police later went to the farm to investigate the man’s allegations, and made the gruesome discovery.

Charges are of a serious nature

During the court proceedings, the state presented an indictment indicating the procedure.

The defendants would be tried on the specified dates. And they were informed that the charges against them are of a serious nature.

Musora had been dropped by a legal aid lawyer last year due to a lack of financial instructions. He will proceed to trial with pro bono representation provided by De Wet’s lawyer.

