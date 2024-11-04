Pikitup HR boss fingered for stinking recruitment process 

A forensic investigation into state-owned waste management company Pikitup Johannesburg has unravelled a big stink including irregular appointment of over 300 garbage collectors, suspected nepotism, and maladministration.

The investigation followed widespread allegations of rampant maladministration in the recruitment of the general workers for the Johannesburg-based Pikitup- which is the official integrated waste management service provider for City of Joburg.

The allegations include that some of the recruits were related to members of the Pikitup board and management and thus hired based on nepotism.

Furthermore, it was claimed that some of those who ended up landing the jobs at the entity, which employs more than 4 500 people, were underqualified or did not apply through the correct channels.

The report has fingered head of human resources or corporate services Dr Joyce Ndou for negligence in the recruitment process. Ndou has emerged as the sole sacrificial lamb who has adverse findings against her, specifically regarding the recruitment of one

worker whose recruitment records cannot be found.

“We find that there is no record of Ms Nomthandazo Zwebi’s application, either before or after the application ‘s closing date. Therefore, this candidate did not apply, until proven otherwise,” reads the forensic investigation report by Pumla Nkosi Attorneys.

“We find that Dr Ndou failed to exercise the necessary verifications prior to preparing and submitting the recommendation for appointment.

“We recommend that Pikitup review and set aside Ms Nomthandazo’s Zwebi’s appointment. We recommend that Dr Ndou be placed on Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) to assist [her to] improve their work performance.”

The city of Joburg has confirmed the report saying Ndou has been slapped with a written warning. “The entity is taking the recommendations from the report very seriously and in response to this Pikitup board has resolved to implement several key actions,” said CoJ spokesperson

Nthatisi Modingoane.

“Moving forward, we will ensure that all recruitment processes are insulated from potential interference. Interviews for the upcoming recruitment of 400 general workers will involve a diverse panel to enhance transparency and fairness.”

Ndou was also found to have been negligent in overlooking how some of the candidates did not meet the minimum requirements.

She was found to have contravened the company’s talent acquisition policy, which stipulates that the “HR department is responsible for screening applications, to identify those applicants who do not meet the minimum criteria or who are ineligible to apply”.

This because 18 of the 294 recruits did not meet the minimum requirements and she said nothing in her recommendation for their appointment.

“We recommend that the board either ratify the irregularity or alternatively, review and set aside the appointment of the candidates,” the report reads in part.

However, in an astonishing turn of events on the main allegation that gave birth to the investigation, the law firm found no evidence of wrongdoing.

This was regarding several recruits who got employed who share family names with several high-ranking officials and board members of Pikitup.

The leaders in question include the Pikitup board chairman and Joburg ANC regional treasurer Maxwell Nedzamba, board member Malewa Radebe, finance boss Litshani Matsila, GM: security and facilities Patrick Lusithi and GM: employment relations Dumisani Langa as well as Ndou and another HR official Tertius Ngobeni.

Other Pikitup officials who were flagged for possible relations with the general worker recruits were regional managers Mlawuli Dlamini, Selinah Tshabalala and Sesi Moloi; GM: operations Nompumelelo Mthethwa; operation managers Philemon Mkhari and Welcome Nkosi.

Between these officials and board members, there were 25 family names matching those of their general worker recruits.

“We find there is no evidence to substantiate the likelihood that the employees listed are related to any of the Pikitup management and/or board members and that the existence of common surnames is not sufficient evidence to prove blood relations and/or acquaintances.”

In May, scores of casual workers went on strike, demanding that the company gives them fulltime contracts.

