Pilot survives firefighting helicopter crash in Western Cape

A firefighting helicopter attending to a blaze in Table Mountain National Park in Hout Bay, Western Cape, crashed this week while trying to extinguish hot spots.

“On Wednesday evening, a helicopter operating at the fire site on the slopes of Hout Bay in Table Mountain National Park, was involved in an incident, prompting an emergency medical response and the activation of Wilderness Search and Rescue,” JP Louw from SanParks said.

Pilot sustained minor injuries

The pilot sustained only minor injuries.

Louw said emergency crews remain on site, and are working not only to secure the crash area. They are also working to contain a secondary fire caused by the impact.

Louw added that investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

“Investigations are underway to ascertain the details behind this incident. To that extent, SANParks is not able to offer additional comment on the matter at this stage,” he said.

Calls to support emergency personnel

Meanwhile, Ward Councillor Roberto Quintas expressed relief at the pilot’s condition and praised the efforts of those involved in the operation.

“It is miraculous that the pilot has only sustained minor injuries,” he said.

“There is a fire crew onsite who will manage the secondary fire caused by the crash once the area is secured.”

Quintas also called on the community to support emergency personnel during the ongoing operation.

“Please keep our service personnel in thought and prayer. Our heartfelt thanks go to all playing a part in keeping us safe, and we extend our sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for the pilot,” he added.

Multiple agencies remain on the scene

Multiple agencies are currently on the scene assisting with operations, including SANParks, Kishugu Aviation, Netcare24, the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, and law enforcement.

Authorities have confirmed that they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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