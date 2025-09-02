Pirates and Stellenbosch MTN8 final tickets sold out in hours 

Tickets for the highly anticipated 2025 MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC are officially sold out.

The Wafa-Wafa cup final is scheduled for next Saturday, September 13 at the Mbombela Stadium – kick-off is at 6:00pm. Tickets went on sale on Monday morning (yesterday) and were snapped up within hours.

For the final, the gates at the stadium will open at 2:00pm and all ticket holders are urged to arrive early to ensure smooth entry. No tickets will be sold at the venue.

Spectators can look forward to an exciting line-up of pre-match entertainment, with details to be revealed soon. The league has strongly advised and encouraged supporters who were unable to secure tickets to follow the action live on Supersport channels and SABC 2.

Last Friday, the PSL confirmed that tickets for the highly anticipated 2025 MTN8 final will go on sale yesterday (Monday, 1 September).

The Buccaneers advanced to the final when they beat rivals Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 on penalties after their highly contested semi-final clash at the weekend. Stellies, on the other hand, cruised past Sekhukhune United with a 3-1 victory on aggregate over two legs.

The competition revolves around who emerges victorious and who remains the last. As of last season, the prize money for the competition is as follows: In a unique kind of arrangement, the winners get a whopping R10-million, while the rest of the seven teams that participated will pocket R1-million each.

The Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban has hosted seven cup finals in the last 10 years. Since 2020, Durban has hosted all the finals. SuperSport United defeated Highlands Park 1-0 at Orlando Stadium in 2019, marking the last final to take place elsewhere.

Mpumalanga residents will, however, experience the MTN8 final for the first time since 2016, when the now-defunct Bidvest Wits defeated Sundowns 3-0.

