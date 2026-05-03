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Pirates, Chiefs  and PSL cannot keep mum

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 28: Thabo Cele of Kaizer Chiefs and Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

The silence from the host club Orlando Pirates, the PSL and the visiting team Kaizer Chiefs in this instance is deafening after events of last week at the Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • The Soweto derby at FNB Stadium last week was marked by significant incidents.
  • There has been a notable silence from Orlando Pirates, the PSL, and Kaizer Chiefs regarding these events.
  • The lack of official statements or responses is drawing public attention.
  • The article discussing the full details is available in the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • Readers are encouraged to purchase the e-edition for an in-depth account of the situation.
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