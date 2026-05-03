Pirates, Chiefs  and PSL cannot keep mum

The silence from the host club Orlando Pirates, the PSL and the visiting team Kaizer Chiefs in this instance is deafening after events of last week at the Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium.
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- The Soweto derby at FNB Stadium last week was marked by significant incidents.
- There has been a notable silence from Orlando Pirates, the PSL, and Kaizer Chiefs regarding these events.
- The lack of official statements or responses is drawing public attention.
- The article discussing the full details is available in the e-edition of Sunday World.
- Readers are encouraged to purchase the e-edition for an in-depth account of the situation.