Pirates v Chiefs Soweto derby tickets selling like hotcakes

With just over two weeks to go before the much-awaited Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and perennial enemies Kaizer Chiefs, match tickets are already selling like hotcakes.

The highly anticipated clash between the country’s two biggest soccer clubs will take place at the FNB Stadium on Saturday February 1. The first 2024/25 season encounter between the two giants will be hosted the Buccaneers who will be in charge of the logistics and operations.

Tickets for the game are one of the most sought-after merchandises and with 15 days still to go (by Thursday) before the Betway Premiership encounter, over 40,000 tickets have already been snapped up.

Organisers say that supporters are encouraged to purchase their tickets on time to avoid any disappointment, especially with both teams playing a beautiful brand of football in recent months.

Pirates are on top of their game, and they are currently the most exciting team in the country at the moment. They have stepped up to Mamelodi Sundowns who have been dominating the local football for the past 10 years now.

Pirates nemesis, Chiefs, are on a rebuilding phase and even though results are not coming their way, they are a marvel to watch under new coach Nasreddine Nabi. Nabi has asked the club’s supporters to be patient as he was still busy cooking in the kitchen. With Chiefs going into the match as underdogs, fans can expect a cracker of a game.

Ticket Information:

General Stand Tickets are available at TicketPro outlets nationwide. Prices start at just R100.

Hospitality Packages from SAIL:

Standard Hospitality: R3,495

Premium Hospitality: R4,250

VVIP Experience: R8,250

For more information on hospitality packages, email: bookings@sail.co.za or call 082 805 3150.

Park and Ride:

Will start from 12:00pm and prices are between R225.00 – R280.00

The organisers have organised the safest and most convenient way possible to get to the stadium on match day. The official Park and Ride service is planned in conjunction with stadium and traffic management to ensure a stress free, safe and enjoyable transport solution for match attendees.

Buses will depart as they fill up from 12:00pm until 12:30pm and start their return from the stadium immediately after the match, the last bus will depart from FNB Stadium no later than 6pm.

Your Park and Ride SA ticket will include return transport and free undercover parking from all departure points.

For additional information and queries, please visit: www.parkandridesa.com or contact info@parkandridesa.com or call 011-477-6205.

Departure venues: Montecasino (Teatro Circle), Sandton City (West Street), Mall of Africa (outside Dischem) and Gold Reef City (main entrance).

