Pit Bull owner charged following its attack on girl, 10

Northern Cape police are investigating a case of negligence or failure to prevent an animal from harming a person against the owner of a pitbull that mauled a 10-year-old girl child on Tuesday.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said the 10-year-old girl was mauled by the pitbull on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 6pm, while she was playing with other children on Phutane Street in Galeshewe in Kimberley, Northern Cape.
“The SAPS has noted with concern the gruesome photographs of a minor attacked by a pitbull currently circulating on social media platforms.
Dog owner charged
“The Galeshewe SAPS are investigating a case of negligent or failure to prevent an animal to cause injury to another person against the owner of the dog,” said Kock.
“It is alleged that on Tuesday, 02 April 2025 at approximately 6pm, the children were playing in Phutane Street. The 10-year-old female victim was allegedly attacked by the pitbull,” said Kock.
He said the 10-year-old girl suffered severe injuries to her head and face. She was admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Kock said the dog was removed from the property of the owner by the SPCA the following day on Wednesday.
“Section 1(1) of the Animal Matters Amendment Act 42 of 1993 provides that any person as a result of whose negligence an animal causes injury to another person, shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 2 years.
Public urged to refrain from sharing gruesome pictures
“The victim and or his/her parents or guardian may also approach the civil court for a claim of civil damages. This as a result of the injury, trauma, medical costs suffered, as well as future medical costs,” said Kock.
He said police urge members of the public to refrain from posting explicit and gruesome photographs of victims on social media, especially when it involves minors.
“Anyone with information can call Galeshewe Detectives on 082 495 5420. Or they can call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or utilise the MySAPS app.
“All information will be treated confidentially. The investigation continues,” said Kock.
Pictures of the 10-year-old girl child were circulated on social media after the incident.
The pictures depicted the child’s injuries, which include a bloody head and ripped flesh on the left side of her face.