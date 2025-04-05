Pit Bull owner charged following its attack on girl, 10

“The Galeshewe SAPS are investigating a case of negligent or failure to prevent an animal to cause injury to another person against the owner of the dog,” said Kock.

“It is alleged that on Tuesday, 02 April 2025 at approximately 6pm, the children were playing in Phutane Street. The 10-year-old female victim was allegedly attacked by the pitbull,” said Kock.

He said the 10-year-old girl suffered severe injuries to her head and face. She was admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Kock said the dog was removed from the property of the owner by the SPCA the following day on Wednesday.

“Section 1(1) of the Animal Matters Amendment Act 42 of 1993 provides that any person as a result of whose negligence an animal causes injury to another person, shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 2 years.