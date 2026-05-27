PKTT scores another victory as gunman gets 13 years for attack on ANC councillor

The South African Police Service’s Political Killings Task Team has secured another conviction in a politically motivated violence case, with a KwaZulu-Natal man sentenced to 13 years behind bars for the attempted murder of an ANC councillor and two others.

The Durban Regional Court on Wednesday sentenced Patric Tsikelelo Mafohlela to 13 years’ imprisonment after finding him guilty on three counts of attempted murder.

The conviction stems from a shooting that took place ahead of the November 2021 local government elections.

ANC ward councillor candidate Jethro Banda was canvassing door-to-door in the Shakas Head area alongside fellow party members when gunfire erupted. Banda and another ANC member were wounded in the attack, while a third person escaped unharmed.

The case was investigated by the Political Killings Task Team, which linked Mafohlela to the shooting, leading to his arrest, prosecution and eventual conviction.

Dimpane welcomes sentence

Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane welcomed the sentence and praised the specialised unit’s investigators.

“The Political Killings Task Team investigated the matter and positively linked Mafohlela to the attempted murders, leading to his arrest, prosecution and eventual conviction,” Dimpane said.

She said the conviction underscored the team’s continued efforts to combat politically motivated violence.

Dimpane applauded the unit’s dedication in ensuring those responsible for political killings and related crimes face the consequences of their actions.

PKTT’s growing track record

The latest conviction adds to the task team’s growing track record since its establishment.

“To date, the Political Killings Task Team has arrested a total of 407 suspects linked to politically motivated crimes. Of these, 138 suspects have already been convicted and sentenced to more than 2,000 years imprisonment collectively,” said Dimpane.

The sentence comes a day after two former SAPS officers and three accomplices were sentenced to lengthy prison terms for attempting to interfere with witnesses in the murder case of ANC leader Thulani Nxumalo, another matter investigated by the specialist unit.

Police believe the latest conviction sends a strong message that perpetrators of politically motivated violence will continue to be pursued and prosecuted, regardless of how long investigations take.

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