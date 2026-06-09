Plan to repatriate Nigerians from South Africa hits snag over flight clearance

The first flight meant to repatriate Nigerian nationals who have volunteered to return home amid protests against undocumented migrants in South Africa has been delayed after the airline tasked with the operation encountered regulatory hurdles. This is according to sources familiar with discussions between South African government departments and Nigerian officials.

The flight was initially expected to depart in the early hours of Tuesday but was postponed to Wednesday, pending landing clearance. The Department of Transport informed officials that while an application had been received, critical information was outstanding, and the airline would need to obtain a foreign operator permit before the flight could proceed.

The delay emerged during a meeting involving officials from the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the Department of Transport and representatives of the Nigerian High Commission.

About 500 Nigerians verified

According to people briefed on the discussions, approximately 500 Nigerian nationals have already undergone a verification process ahead of the repatriation programme. The High Commission has also submitted lists indicating where its nationals are located across the country, with authorities agreeing that verification can take place in the respective provinces.

Officials are expected to write to DIRCO director-general Zane Dangor, requesting engagement with the Nigerian High Commission on the matter.

Talks on Lindela centre

Another issue which was discussed was about the Lindela Repatriation Centre, South Africa’s main holding facility for undocumented migrants and foreign nationals awaiting deportation or the verification of their legal status. The centre accommodates detainees from several African countries and has frequently been at the centre of debates around immigration enforcement and deportation procedures.

However, sources said the Nigerian High Commission has previously indicated that voluntary repatriation efforts should be treated separately from the deportation of individuals detained at Lindela.

Pending asylum applications

The meeting also reportedly discussed the status of several prospective returnees who have pending asylum applications in South Africa. Those individuals would need to withdraw their applications before they can be repatriated.

A separate engagement on asylum matters has been proposed after concerns were raised that DIRCO is not always consulted on cases involving asylum seekers.

Sources said Home Affairs is also finalising a diplomatic note outlining repatriation procedures for foreign missions.

Five planned repatriation flights

A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, while Nigerian authorities are expected to provide details of five planned repatriation flights.

The repatriation programme forms part of an initiative by various countries around Africa to fulfil the desire of nationals who would like to voluntarily return home. This is due to the latest spate of protests against undocumented immigrants in the country. The first country to repatriate its people was Ghana, followed by Mozambique.

The process has gained momentum amid heightened debate around undocumented immigration in the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced increased immigration enforcement operations by authorities while condemning any violence against foreigners.

Read more:

Nigeria plans repatriation of over 1 000 citizens from South Africa amid anti-immigrant tensions

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