Plane glitch robs Cyril Ramaphosa chance to celebrate Kruger park centenary

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu had to step in and deliver a keynote address after President Cyril Ramaphosa could not make it to the Kruger National Park centenary gala dinner held at Skukuza Camp in the province.

Ramaphosa hed been confirmed by the Presidency and the South African National Parks (SANParks) as a keynote speaker at the event to celebrate the 100 years of the existence of Kruger National Park on Saturday evening.

Plane grounded

The president had earlier spent his day doing party work in Diepsloot, Gauteng, many kilometres away from Kruger National Park. He was earmarked to deliver a keynote address to the guests, beneficiaries, tourists and media at the gala event, however, he failed to arrive after technical difficulties grounded his plane.

This was confirmed by Ndlovu and Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Willie Aucamp.

The duo told shocked and disappointed guests that the president had wanted to be at the event wholeheartedly, however, unforeseen circumstances grounded his plane, robbing Ramaphosa of an opportunity to celebrate the centenary.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya explained: “There was a technical problem with the plane, and the organisers of the event were duly informed.”

‘Park an economic spinner’

When delivering the keynote address, Ndlovu stated that Kruger National Park was a great economic spinner in Mpumalanga, pointing out it was a cornerstone of regional development when it comes to employment and business opportunities for the people of Mpumalanga, mainly those in Skukuza.

“The Kruger National Park is not just an environmental treasure, however, it is our economic crown jewel that drives inclusive growth, job creation and a great attraction for tourists who visit our beautiful Mpumalanga province.

Tourist magnet

“The Kruger National Park is one of the greatest destinations in the world where many people across the globe want to visit, and as the province of the rising sun, we are grateful that we have this conservation park in Mpumalanga,” said Ndlovu.

“It drives inclusive growth, creates jobs and fuels tourism, while standing as a global beacon of conservation leadership.”

Ndlovu also heaped praises on all the people involved in making sure that Kruger National Park was thriving, and those included are rangers, scientists, staff at large and communities in the Skukuza area.

Minister of forestry, fisheries and environment Willie Aucamp with the interim chairperson of SANParks, Beryl Ferguson and the agency CEO, Hapiloe Sello, at the plaque unveiling ceremony at the Skukuza Rest Camp to mark Kruger National Park centenary. / Bongani Mdakane

Aucamp said the park was a great tourist destination that brings economy to the country and that it should be protected at all costs from poachers and criminal syndicates who are running amok attacking animals and people.

He also paid respect to the Mossel Bay couple, Ernst Marais and Dina Marais, who were in their 70s and found murdered in the northern Pafuri region of Kruger National Park last month. The tragedy that befell the Marais followed a previous fatal attack on a German tourist on Numbi Road just outside the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga in 2022.

He told the guests at the gala dinner that the police were moving at a swift speed to arrest criminals who murdered the Marais couple and that the movement of the probe was leading investigators to Mozambique.

Value of conservation

“Conservation must exist within society. It must contribute to sustainable livelihoods. It must support development. And it must reflect the values of inclusion and dignity. To this end, the newly signed beneficiation scheme affirms a fundamental principle: that conservation must create value not only for biodiversity but also for the people who live alongside and share a deep connection with these landscapes. This milestone agreement now enables us to drive transformation in the biodiversity sector by promoting the rights, ownership, participation, and responsibilities of all stakeholders.

“As a democratic government, we embrace the complexity of our history in all its richness, drawing lessons from the past to strengthen our collective future. Kruger National Park stands today as one of the most recognised conservation landscapes in the world. It reflects foresight at a time when such foresight was rare. It reflects decades of scientific progress, institutional commitment, and the sustained effort of generations. We are clear that the future of conservation in South Africa lies with inclusive stewardship. A responsibility that we all have to take on.

Minister of forestry, fisheries and environment, Willie Aucamp test drives one of the four donated rangers’ vehicles at Kruger National Park on Saturday./Bongani Mdakane

“I also would like to thank various other organisations such as the Honorary Rangers, our neighbours in the Sabie Sands – Mala Mala, Mbalule, Timbavati, Klaserie – and various other privately owned nature reserves, institutions and benefactors such as Kruger Park Wildlife Forum and Pure Wild Fund, who are all contributing in some way to the success and legacy of the Kruger National Park. These partnerships are not merely symbolic but are a testament to 100 years of strong relationships, perseverance, and a collective responsibility to, and love for, the Kruger National Park,” said Aucamp.

People and nature

SANParks interim chairperson, Beryl Ferguson said that across our land, long before national parks and proclamations, there were ways of knowing nature that were deeply personal.

“Ways of understanding that did not separate people from the land – but bound them to it. In many African traditions, a person did not encounter nature as a distant landscape.

They encountered it through a relationship. If Kruger National Park is to thrive in its next century, it must not only be known as a place of extraordinary biodiversity. It must be experienced as a place of belonging. A place where a young child from a village nearby does not only see a fence – but sees a future. A place where a visitor does not only observe wildlife but understands their place within a larger living system. A place where communities do not stand at the margins, but stand at the centre,” said Ferguson.

Awards for employees

The most highlighted moment at the gala dinner was when SANParks honoured its long-serving employees with awards, highlighting the significance of appreciating the work done by the dedicated staff members.

On Friday, SANParks unveiled four newly donated patrol vehicles at Skukuza Rest Camp of Kruger National Park to bolster anti-poaching operations and tighten security.

The Kruger National Park officially kicked off its historic 100-year centenary and plaque unveiling ceremony at the Skukuza Rest Camp, where Aucamp dropped the curtain to mark the history of the existence of the conservation park.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content