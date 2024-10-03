Planned Seshego shutdown fizzles out into a low-key march

The highly-publicised total shutdown by angry Seshego residents in the Polokwane municipality in Limpopo failed to live up to its expectations on Thursday.

Residents wanted to vent their frustrations after the municipality blocked their prepaid electricity metres due to high water bills. This resulted in residents being without electricity for prolonged periods.

Protest over water, electricity issues

There are residents whose water bills have escalated to over R30, 000.

Earlier in the week, it was expected that there would be mass action. This was expected to result in business closures and inaccessible healthcare facilities. Schooling was also expected to be disrupted as public transport would be affected.

During previous shutdowns, township streets and all major routes leading to Polokwane were barricaded. Rocks, tree trunks and burning tyres were used to seal off entry into the township.

However, due to an alleged sabotage, most residents opted to stay indoors.

Sabotage blamed on the politically connected

Community leader Vincent Kunutu confirmed the shutdown sabotage allegations. He said the shutdown was sabotaged by individuals from the Seshego Polokwane Taxi Association. He also blamed those who are aligned with political heavyweights in the Polokwane council.

“We had planned this shutdown well during the week. But some people in our civic forums decided to sabotage us.

“This was supposed to be a big event but look at the disappointing crowd. These people are dragging us down. While poor people are suffering under this municipality” said a fuming Kunutu.

There was heavy police presence at the Circle Mall and other hotspots in the township.

On Wednesday, acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Samuel Manala, issued a statement. In it he spoke about their readiness to deal with any lawlessness during the shutdown.

“The police are adopting a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any unlawful conduct, threats to human life and damage to property. We are committed to taking swift and decisive action against individuals engaging in unlawful behaviour. Ensuring that the rights of all citizens are upheld,” Manala said.

A group of protestors gathered next to the Seshego hospital. They wanted to raise their displeasure over the chronic shortage of water in the largest township in Limpopo.

Unfair, irregularities in the water billing system

The group said they are always without water for some days. Yet the municipality is charging them huge amounts every month.

Among the protestors were pensioners who decried unfair treatment by the municipality. They said even though they qualify for indigent grants, the municipality has blocked their metre numbers. And this has left them without electricity.

Motlanalo Matlala arrived at the march aided by her walking stick, determined to add her voice.

Pensioners’ electricity meters blocked

She said her metre number has been blocked twice since September last year.

“I am a great-grandparent. And I run a huge family through my old age grant and my grandchildren’s child support grants. Their mothers are unemployed. but we try by all possible means that we contribute towards municipal services. I was hoping that the municipality will decrease or cancel my bill of R7, 500. Because some of us come from the poorest strata of the population,” Matlala said.

The angry residents said they had hoped that Polokwane mayor John Mpe would come to meet them. They had wanted him to listen to their grievances. But as usual, he never arrived.

