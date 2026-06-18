Plea deal sees Limpopo farmer-turned-rhino-horn trafficker escape jail time

A wealthy Limpopo game farmer accused by the Hawks of orchestrating one of the largest rhino horn trafficking operations ever uncovered has avoided direct imprisonment after entering into a plea and sentence agreement with the state.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) on Thursday welcomed the conclusion of what investigators describe as the world’s largest rhino horn trafficking case following the sentencing of Dawie Groenewald and his co-accused, professional hunter Tielman Erasmus, in the Polokwane High Court on Wednesday.

According to the Hawks, the case stemmed from an investigation dating back to 2007 and 2008 and involved allegations of racketeering, money laundering, and numerous contraventions of environmental legislation relating to the illegal hunting, dehorning, possession, transportation, buying and selling of rhino horns.

Plea and sentence agreement saves the day

The Hawks said Groenewald entered into a plea and sentence agreement that brought to an end a legal battle spanning more than 15 years.

Despite the scale of the case, Groenewald escaped immediate imprisonment.

According to the Hawks, he was sentenced on a count relating to the management of a criminal enterprise to a fine of R2-million or four years’ imprisonment. He also received a further 10 years’ imprisonment suspended for five years, subject to strict conditions.

The Hawks further said the cumulative sentences imposed on Groenewald amounted to 36 years’ imprisonment and fines exceeding R10 million, all suspended for five years on condition that he complies with applicable legislation and refrains from similar criminal conduct.

His co-accused, Erasmus, was sentenced to a fine of R100 000 or three years’ imprisonment.

Lengthy delays

In explaining why prosecutors accepted the plea arrangement, the Hawks said the state had to weigh several practical considerations after years of delays.

According to the statement, 10 of the State’s 185 witnesses had died, some had emigrated, others were facing serious health challenges and many of the remaining witnesses had grown too old. Two of the accused had also died before the matter could be finalised.

The investigation was initially handled by the DPCI in Limpopo before being transferred to the Hawks’ specialised Wildlife Trafficking Section because of its complexity.

Investigators said the case was significantly strengthened before the launch of Operation Crash on September 21, 2010. The operation resulted in the arrest of 11 accused, including professional hunters, veterinary surgeons, a helicopter pilot and general workers allegedly linked to an organised rhino horn trafficking network.

According to the Hawks, the investigation ultimately produced a racketeering and money laundering indictment containing 1 882 charges, although the final indictment before court comprised 1 756 counts.

Although investigators said the state was trial-ready when the arrests were made, the matter became bogged down in years of legal challenges, constitutional applications and procedural disputes brought by the defence.

Changes in prosecution teams

The prosecution was further complicated by changes in prosecution teams and the transfer of the matter from the Pretoria High Court to the Polokwane High Court in 2024.

The matter involving Karel Toet, Marisa Toet and Koos Pronk was postponed to August 20 pending the outcome of representations submitted to the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Acting national head of the Hawks, Lt-Gen Sphesihle Nkosi, praised investigators and prosecutors who remained committed to the matter despite the lengthy delays.

“This case demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Hawks and our criminal justice partners to combat organised wildlife crime and protect South Africa’s biodiversity heritage,” said Nkosi.

“The outcome sends a strong message that those who seek to profit from environmental crimes will be pursued relentlessly, regardless of how long it takes to bring them to justice.”

The sentencing brings the curtain down on one of South Africa’s longest-running wildlife crime prosecutions, though the outcome is likely to spark debate over whether a case described by investigators as the world’s largest rhino horn trafficking matter should have ended without any immediate prison time for its principal accused.

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