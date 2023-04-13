Plea for blood donation as SANBS runs low of stock levels

The shortage of blood supply continued in the two weeks leading to the Easter weekend, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has said.

It said school holidays contributed to the shortage, as most blood collections are conducted at institutions of learning including schools and universities.

Thandi Mosupye, marketing, communication and brand senior manager for SANBS, called on South Africans to urgently donate blood.

“We are facing an unprecedented shortage of blood supply, and we urgently need the help of all South Africans to overcome this crisis,” said Mosupye.

“The need for blood is constant, and if we do not get blood stock levels to at least three days’ cover, we may need to continue with the current cutbacks on all non-emergency cases until the situation stabilises and improves.

“We urge all South Africans to join us in this critical effort to ensure that we have an adequate blood supply needed to save lives.”

The SANBS has set up various blood donation drives across the country to make it easier for people to donate.

“Every donation counts and can make a significant impact in saving lives,” she added.

