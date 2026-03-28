Plea for South Africans to donate blood ahead of Easter

As the Easter holidays approach, hospitals across South Africa continue to care for patients whose survival depends on a simple yet life-saving act, blood donation.

In response to increased demand and declining donor turnout during public holidays, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has asked citizens to ‘Answer the Call’ by donating blood on Saturday, 28 March.

Medical needs do not pause

The organisation has set an ambitious national target of collecting 6,000 units of blood in a single day to ensure that hospitals remain adequately supplied during the long weekend.

While many South Africans will be travelling or spending time with loved ones, medical needs do not pause.

Hospitals rely on a stable blood supply

According to Monique Schreiner, Senior Manager of Donor Relations at SANBS, the Easter season presents a meaningful opportunity to contribute to others in a tangible way.

“Easter is a time associated with giving and renewal. By donating blood, South Africans can give a gift that lasts far beyond the holiday, the gift of life,” she said.

Hospitals will continue to treat trauma patients, perform surgeries, and care for individuals undergoing cancer treatment or managing chronic illnesses. These all rely heavily on a stable blood supply.

Every donation could saves lives

Schreiner said behind every donation is a life that could be saved.

That became a reality for Lezhanne Hartwell.

Her 18-month-old daughter was diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma in October 2020 and urgently required a blood transfusion.

“I would like to thank all blood donors because of your generosity, you have contributed to saving our little girl’s life,” said Hartwell.

Her daughter received a 200ml blood transfusion at Donald Gordon Hospital, an experience that transformed Hartwell’s outlook.

Despite a fear of needles, she has since committed to becoming a regular donor after witnessing firsthand how critical blood donations are for families facing medical emergencies.

Each unit of donated blood has the potential to save up to three lives.

Fewer donations during holidays

However, blood stocks often come under pressure during holiday periods, when fewer donors visit collection centres.

SANBS is appealing to both regular and first-time donors to take just 30 minutes out of their day to help ensure sufficient blood supplies throughout Easter.

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