Johannesburg – The Plett Rage has been cancelled.

The event aimed at matriculants was meant to start tomorrow

The organisers of the event posted a statement on their Facebook page today stating that the alarming number of positive cases being reported to them, from their hometown, has shaken them to the core.

“Almost all schools set to attend Plett Rage have positive cases. Based on the trajectory of this virus, this is only a tiny percentage of what we are now certain will show up. The numbers are only going to increase rapidly.

Although we, as organisers, have implemented the most stringent COVID-19 preventive measures, there was no way to pre-empt the devastation that the current surge of COVID-19 cases nationally would cause.

The system we put in place regarding pre and onsite testing was our safety net to know what was happening prior to opening. To those who tested positive, thank you for letting us know; please immediately isolate and contact trace; we hope your symptoms are low and wish you a quick and speedy recovery,” reads the statement.

They stated that after consultation with their partners in Plettenberg Bay and Provincial Health, they are now forced to cancel #PlettRage2021.

“We are shattered. Our event site is built, all staff are ready to welcome you with open arms after months of not working. Our doors are ready to open but will sadly stay shut. The situation is entirely unimaginable, but there is no doubt in our minds that this is the right decision. We want to thank the Bitou Municipality for the support and constant engagements over the many months leading up to the festival. Whilst we understand the disappointment that this causes for those who were looking forward to enjoying the festival, these are unprecedented times,” they said.

They concluded by saying that all ticket holders will receive further information in the coming days via email.

