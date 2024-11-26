Armed police and SARS officials raid MaMkhize’s posh KZN home

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) and police have raided the Durban home of socialite and multi-millionaire Shauwn Mkhize, affectionately known as MaMkhize.

The SARS said in a statement it was “pleased to announce a significant development in our effort to combat tax evasion and criminal activity that undermines the country’s economy”.

High court grants preservation order

“The KwaZulu-Natal Local Division of the Durban High Court has granted a preservation order, and a search-and-seizure warrant in the case involving the commissioner for SARS versus Shauwn Mkhize and others,” said SARS boss Edward Kieswetter.

“This decision is a crucial step in SARS’s strategic objective to make it increasingly hard and costly for taxpayers who wilfully and intentionally engage in criminal activity.

“Over the past few years, SARS has been diligently investigating and cracking down on the construction industry so that it complies with tax laws.

That taxman said the recent enforcement action was one of many steps that SARS has taken in collaboration with the South African Police Service and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), to uphold the integrity of our tax system.

“The orders were obtained to prevent the dissipation of realisable assets, which could hinder the collection of taxes, and to secure evidence of potential non-compliance with tax laws administered by the SARS Commissioner.”

Kieswetter expressed gratitude to the law-enforcement agencies — “the South African Police Service, Hawks, and SARS members — for exemplary cooperation that accomplished this assignment under difficult conditions.”

“SARS will not waiver in executing its mandate without fear, favour, or prejudice, regardless of any persons’ standing in society. No one is above the law; it is therefore critically important that SARS acts emphatically to ensure that all meet their legal obligations,” said Kieswetter.

Law enforcement agencies will act to stop lawlessness

“Today’s search-and-seizure operation must communicate an unambiguous message to all that law-enforcement agencies will act to stop lawlessness. The most vulnerable in our society, the [older people], and children depend on the state through taxes to assuage and mitigate poverty, unemployment, and hunger,” he said.

Sunday World understands that the raid was conducted at about 11am at a mansion in Durban’s posh suburb of Lalucia, where a large contingent of police and SARS officials, together with key and lock experts, were present.

One source who spoke to Sunday World confirmed the raid.

“We don’t know what was happening because we just saw a police convoy and SARS officials. It was a serious thing because they were police nyalas. Police were also heavily armed,” the source said.

Application to attach assets

MaMkhize, the daughter of ANC struggle stalwart Florence Mkhize, has a never-ending war with the taxman.

The last encounter was in May 2023, when SARS launched an application to attach 13 of MaMkhize’s vehicles, including a Lamborghini owned by Shandi Trust and her Premier Soccer League football outfit, Royal AM.

In the Shandi Trust, MaMkhize is believed to be the main shareholder. The matter relates to R37-million in tax that the businesswoman is believed to owe revenue service.

Previous attempts by the taxman to executive the order proved futile with a series of standoffs between security officials at MaMkhize’s home and the executors.

The asset seizure was put on hold as a result.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda did not respond to questions from the Sunday World.

MaMkhize was not immediately available for comment.

