Limpopo police arrest 3 notorious robbers, hunt for 4th

Police nabbed three notorious robbers and launched a manhunt for the fourth suspect in Mokopane under Waterberg District, Limpopo, on Thursday.

The three suspects are set to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of business burglaries and robberies, possession of suspected stolen goods and contravention of immigration act, for being in the country illegally.

Limpopo Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said: “The three suspects, aged 25, 33 and 37, were spotted in Sekgakgapeng village just outside Mokopane, while at their residential premises.

“A search for illegal items and properties was conducted upon arrival by the police, which led to suspected stolen property recovered, including 2 x Plasma [TVs], 8 x Motor vehicle batteries, 1 x Generator machine, 2 x Welding machines, 4 x Grinding machines, 4 x Drilling machines, 11 x Safety boots, 2 x Torchlights and 1 x CCTV camera, all worth R200.000-00 in value.”

The recovered properties were all positively linked to few incidents of business burglaries and robberies that occurred between March and April 2023 and were reported at Mokopane Police Station.

Investigations revealed that other properties were already sent to their families in Zimbabwe by cross-border delivery truck.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo hailed police initiative and efforts that yielded the positive outcome.

Major General Jan Scheepers said: “These results display a sign of a team of individuals who are always showing total commitment.”

