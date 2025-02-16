Police arrest two for rape, murder of North West teen

Mooinooi police have arrested a pair in the case of a North West teen kidnapped while with her boyfriend early this month.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said on the morning of Sunday February 2, Lerato Molalosi and her boyfriend arrived at her Modikwane home near Brits.

She added that as they were about to enter the house, two men appeared out of nowhere, grabbed Molalosi then disappeared.

The immediate search failed to yield a result

The boyfriend sought the help of the community and police to find her, but their search was in vain.

Myburgh said later, an unknown person called Molalosi’s family to demand a ransom for her safe return.

But around 11am, that same day, her naked body would be found about a kilometre away in the bushes of Majakaneng.

She said on Valentine’s Day, investigators raided the home of one of two men they had identified as the possible killer.

Victim’s property, bloody clothes found in one of the suspect’s home

There, police seized Molalosi’s blood soaked clothes, her cellular phone, bank card, and ID. The suspect was immediately arrested and this quickly led to the second.

She said the duo is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 17 February. The men aged 29 and 30 face charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

Myburgh said North West police commissioner Major General Patrick Asaneng is saddened by the cruel murder She said Asaneng reaffirmed police’s commitment to working harder to ensure that those who violate the vulnerable, including women and children, are dealt with harshly.

He also thanked the team members for a job well done.