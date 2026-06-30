Police avert violence as Bushbuckridge march turns volatile

Mpumalanga police were forced to intervene on Tuesday after an unsanctioned anti-immigration march in Bushbuckridge threatened to spiral into violence, with angry residents demanding that Zimbabwean nationals leave the township.

The confrontation unfolded in Shatale Zone 1 at about 7am when scores of community members began moving through the township, going door-to-door to force Zimbabwean nationals to “return to Mugabe’s country”.

While tensions escalated in Shatale, neighbouring communities remained largely unaffected. Residents of Dwarsloop, Thulamahashe and Acornhoek carried on with month-end shopping at local malls, seemingly unaware that a volatile standoff was unfolding west of the R40 road.

Protest staged without permission

Police officers arrived after receiving reports from the march and quickly established that the organisers had not obtained the required permission to stage the protest.

Officers interrogated the organisers about their decision to proceed without authorisation and their targeting of foreign nationals, including those who claimed to have legal documentation.

The crowd remained defiant. “We don’t care if they have papers or not. We want them gone. These people are involved in a lot of crimes,” shouted one of the organisers, Agries Mashile.

In an effort to calm the situation without resorting to force, police temporarily escorted about 20 Zimbabwean nationals away from Shatale Zone 1. Sections of the crowd greeted the move with cheers.

The celebration proved short-lived. Within hours, the foreign nationals were returned to the house they had reportedly shared for years, triggering fresh outrage among residents determined to remove them from the area.

Police form human barrier

Heavily armed police officers then formed a human barrier outside the property, physically preventing residents from advancing towards the house as frightened occupants remained inside.

Attempting to defuse the crisis, police asked the community to nominate a representative to engage with both officers and the foreign nationals. A local ANC member volunteered.

After emerging from the meeting, he told residents he was satisfied that the Zimbabwean nationals possessed the necessary legal documentation to remain in South Africa. He urged the crowd to disperse, warning that the gathering itself was unlawful and risked provoking a confrontation with police.

Half of the protesters left in protest while his appeal only inflamed the tempers of the rest.

Some residents accused him of being bribed, while others refused to back down. Mothers and grandmothers decried the turn of events as emotions boiled over.

‘Trigger-thirsty cops’

“Those cops are trigger-thirsty. Let them shoot,” some protesters shouted as police members moved towards their vehicles and prepared less-lethal crowd-control rifles.

Fearing the situation could deteriorate, this reporter, alongside other bystanders, quickly sought cover as protesters scattered in different directions.

The confrontation ended without serious incident after residents eventually dispersed. Police remained in the township to monitor the area and prevent any further flare-up.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed that no Zimbabwean nationals were injured during the protest.

“Police were called to ensure that the protesters do not infringe on the rights of others. So far we do not have reports of looting or damage to property,” Masondo told Sunday World.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content