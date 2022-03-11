Police blitz nets undocumented foreigners

Home Affairs, Labour Department, the SAPS and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department on Friday invaded several townships in search of illegal foreigners.

Reports suggested that about 209 undocumented foreigners were arrested during the blitz. The police were recently joined by other government departments during the #OkaeMolao campaign to rid Gauteng of crime.

“A total of 209 people have been arrested thus far for allegedly being in the country illegally. 116 of them were arrested in Diepkloof, Soweto, 49 were arrested in Hillbrow, whereas 44 were arrested in Alexandra,” according to the police statement.

The blitz came as tension continued to rise in Alexandra following clashes this week between the Dudula Movement and foreign shop owners.

The movement has been on a rolling campaign since the start of the year to drive out foreigners out of the country.

