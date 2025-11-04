Police BMW allocated to Sibiya’s head office seen entering Katiso Molefe’s residence

A South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle allocated to the Pretoria head office of suspended deputy national commissioner of police (crime detection) Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya was seen entering the Sandhurst, Johannesburg, house of alleged drug cartel member Katiso “KT” Molefe.

This information was revealed on Tuesday by the SAPS divisional commissioner for crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

After falling ill while testifying five weeks ago, Khumalo returned to the witness stand on Tuesday.

In his testimony, Khumalo told Adv Adila Hassim SC – the commission’s evidence leader – that after police arrested Molefe at his house on December 6 2024, they obtained CCTV footage of the premises.

Khumalo played CCTV footage of November 27, 2024, wherein a Sgt FE Nkosi is seen entering Molefe’s yard driving a white BMW 3 Series that is a registered SAPS car and is allocated to Sibiya’s head office in Pretoria.

Khumalo said Nkosi works under Sibiya’s office of crime detection at national level.

The November 27 2024 CCTV footage shows Nkosi driving into Molefe’s house in the white BMW 3 Series, which Khumalo said is a registered SAPS vehicle allocated to Sibiya’s office.

Khumalo played a second CCTV footage of the same day November 27 2024 showing Nkosi and Molefe speaking, while Molefe is walking Nkosi to his white BMW vehicle.

In the second video Nkosi is seen carrying a white paper bag, which he did not carry when entering the premises.

“We do not know what is in the white paper bag. Whatever Nkosi was carrying is something not heavy but of value. Nkosi is holding it dearly with his right hand… We do not know if it is chocolates or sweets…,” said Khumalo.

Khumalo also played another video dated October 9, 2025, showing scenes outside Sibiya’s house, when members of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) political killings task team (PKTT) were conducting a search-and-seizure operation at Sibiya’s house in Centurion, Tshwane.

Khumalo is the project leader of the PKTT.

In the October video, the same white BMW vehicle that Nkosi drove into Molefe’s home is seen in the yard at Sibiya’s residence in the presence of Sibiya.

The same white BMW vehicle that Nkosi drove into Molefe’s house is seen exiting Sibiya’s house.

In December last year, Molefe was arrested for the April 2024 murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Swart, who worked at Q Tech Engineering Company based in Vereeniging, was shot and killed outside his workplace on April 17, 2024.

He was killed when the alleged hitmen mistook him for another employee, who is a whistleblower.

Former SAPS detective Michael Pule Tau (55), alleged hitmen Musa Kekana (35), Tiego Floyd Mabusela (47) and Molefe (61) have been formally charged with Swart’s murder.

Tau, Kekana and Mabusela are currently in police custody, while Molefe was granted R100 000 bail in June by the Pretoria High Court after appealing the earlier decision by the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court to deny him bail.

In July, Molefe was rearrested for the murder of musician and club owner Oupa John Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody.

Molefe was granted R400 000 bail by the Johannesburg High Court on October 10 after appealing the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court decision that denied him bail in the DJ Sumbody case.

The commission, which is taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The commission resumes on Wednesday at 9:30am with the continuation of Khumalo’s testimony.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content