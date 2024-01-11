Police boss arrested for murder of his wife and mother-in-law

A Limpopo senior police officer has been arrested in connection with the murder of his wife and mother-in-law.

Captain William Manku, 53, appeared in the Lebowakgomo magistrate’s court on Wednesday alongside his girlfriend, police sergeant Nonhlanhla Ngubo, 42, and David Khoza, 40.

The trio faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, attempted murder, two counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Manku’s 45-year-old wife and her 70 year-old mother were killed two years ago.

The suspects will appear in court again on January 18 for a bail application.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the two counts of murder took place at Makgoophong village, Limpopo on the evening of May 4 2021.

Joint operation

Mashaba said the arrests were effected by members of the Limpopo murder and robbery and provincial tracking team.

The Benoni Flying Squad was also involved after a 70 year-old pensioner and her 45-year-old daughter were shot dead while fetching water from a communal tap.

“The elderly woman was also in the company of her son who was injured during the shooting incident,” said Mashaba.

The arrests were effected in Mpumalanga and Gauteng, respectively following an intensive investigation.

Mashaba said: “A 40-year-old Mozambican national suspect was arrested on January 8 in Mpumalanga’s Lebombo port of entry while attempting to cross over to Mozambique.

“The suspect was found in possession of an SA passport that has since been handed over to the Department of Home Affairs for further processing.”

Mashaba explained further: “Thereafter, police proceeded to Gauteng and arrested a 53-year-old police captain while at work at Sandringham police station.

“The operation concluded at Lenasia south [in Johannesburg], resulting in the apprehension of a 42-year-old woman believed to be his girlfriend at her residence on January 9.”

Police say the female suspect is reportedly a police sergeant stationed at the Linden police station in the north-western suburbs of Johannesburg.

Ballistics tests

“The firearms confiscated during the arrests will be subjected to a ballistic test,” according to Mashaba.

“In addition, a Volkswagen VW Polo motor vehicle, which was used to commit the crimes, and a phone belonging to a 45-year-old victim were also seized.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased are mother-in-law and wife to the 53-year-old male suspect.”

The motive for the murders is unknown and police investigations are continuing.

