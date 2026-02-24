Police boss Shadrack Sibiya denies he was pressured to nab Musa Khawula

Suspended national deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya denies that he was pressured by deputy police minister Cassel Mathale to push for the arrest of blogger Musa Khawula.

Sibiya said this at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday as he continued to give testimony.

Jurisdiction shift

The commission of inquiry has questioned how Khawula’s matter was escalated from a provincial complaint to the national level within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The exchange intensified when the commission turned to claims made by Sergeant Nkosi, identified as Witness F, who alleged that Sibiya had been under pressure from Mathale in relation to the Khawula matter.

The commission examined internal protocols and allegations of pressure within the police service during testimony from the suspended deputy police commissioner.

One of the commissioners, Adv Sesi Baloyi, led the questioning around how the case moved beyond provincial authority.

Khawula’s matter had initially been lodged at provincial level before finding its way to national structures.

Baloyi opened by interrogating the shift in jurisdiction.

“How does a complaint filed at the provincial level escalate to national jurisdiction? Was its classification changed from a provincial to a national case?” asked Baloyi.

Sibiya rejected the suggestion that the matter had been formally reclassified.

“No, that was not the case. The entities collaborated. It was not a matter of converting it into a national case. There was cooperation between provincial and national structures,” he said.

Baloyi sought further clarity on the continued role of the provincial office once national headquarters became involved and how the matter ultimately landed on Sibiya’s desk.

Warrant of arrest

Turning to the warrant of arrest, Sibiya testified that the request originated from provincial level.

“The warrant of arrest was requested by the provincial office, potentially through Brig [Lucas] Ramangwa at the national level. When headquarters becomes involved, the matter is then brought to me,” he said.

However, when asked to explain the precise mechanism by which the case had been assigned to him, Sibiya stated that he could not recall.

“I do not recall the exact process by which it was assigned to me,” he said.

Protocol discrepancies

Unconvinced, Baloyi suggested that communication directed to a senior official of Sibiya’s rank would ordinarily follow clear and established procedures.

“One would expect that communication directed to you would follow a clear and established protocol,” he remarked.

In response, Sibiya said communication lines can vary depending on circumstances, while also acknowledging broader structural shortcomings within SAPS.

“There can be discrepancies in communication within SAPS. Often, such issues are linked to corruption,” he added.

Baloyi said the allegation made by Sergeant Nkosi could not be dismissed, particularly given Sibiya’s inability to recall certain key details.

“If sergeant Nkosi says you were under pressure from Mathale, that version will have to be considered, particularly in light of your lack of recollection regarding key events,” Baloyi said.

‘No external pressure’

Sibiya firmly denied any improper influence.

“I was not subjected to any external pressure. There are general work-related pressures in any senior position, but no undue pressure was exerted on me in this matter,” said Sibiya.

According to Nkosi, the blogger’s arrest came after he posted about Matlala’s business dealings and involvement in drugs.

In the post, Khawula mentioned the alleged relationship between Matlala and actress Tebogo Thobejane.

Khawula also accused Matlala of defrauding R1-million from Tembisa Hospital and claimed he had run a drug operation through the late DJ Sumbody, who was murdered in a hail of bullets.

Nkosi had informed the commissioners that he acted on Khawula’s arrest after he received a directive from Sibiya.

