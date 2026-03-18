Police boss Shadrack Sibiya visited Jothan Mswazi Msibi’s farm

Suspended National Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya visited taxi boss Jothan Mswazi Msibi’s farm three or four times.

Police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi revealed this while testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday.

Nkosi was under further cross-examination when he provided additional testimony linking senior police figures and individuals connected to the taxi industry.

Nkosi claims he never met Mthakathi

During proceedings, evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson said he wanted to question Nkosi about a contact saved on his phone as “Mthakathi Mswazi”.

According to Chaskalson, the individual is also known as Irvin Mthakathi.

Nkosi, however, said he could neither confirm nor deny the identity, stating he had never met Mthakathi.

‘Sibiya knew who Mthakathi was’

Despite this, Nkosi told the commission that Sibiya knew who Mthakathi was and suggested they may have met at Mswazi’s farm.

Nkosi also said that Sibiya had visited the farm on three or four occasions.

Sibiya claims he only met Mswazi once, for work

This testimony contradicts Sibiya’s earlier statement to the commission. He said he had only met Mswazi once, about six months before his death, and that the meeting was strictly work-related.

Mswazi died in January 2024.

The commission also examined case numbers Mthakathi Mswazi allegedly sent to Nkosi.

Nkosi explained that the list related to taxi violence targeting the Msibi family.

“Mthakati Mswazi sent me a list of case numbers to be investigated, as there was taxi violence targeting the family of the late taxi boss Jothan Mswazi Msibi,” he said.

Nkosi questioned about 23 calls between himself and Mthakathi

Nkosi claimed that popular taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni was suspected to be behind the attacks.

When questioned about the 23 calls between himself and Mthakathi, Nkosi said these were linked to an ongoing investigation.

“The calls were linked to a murder suspect in the Armand Swart case believed to be known to Mthakathi,” he said.

He added that Mthakathi had sent him an ID copy of Danny Mabusela, which he then forwarded to Warrant Officer Zungu to verify the suspect’s identity.

Mthakathi sent Nkosi CCTV footage of Armand Swart murder

Evidence before the commission also showed that Mthakathi sent Nkosi CCTV footage of the murder of Armand Swart just four days after he was shot 23 times.

Nkosi said Mthakathi did not disclose the source of the video, but he also forwarded it to Zungu, who was investigating the case.

Nkosi also revealed that Mthakathi was a close friend and business associate of Mswazi Msibi.

“Mthakathi is in the taxi industry and security,” he added.

READ MORE: Shadrack Sibiya’s relationship with late taxi boss Mswazi under scrutiny

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