Brigadier Abraham Nkwashu defends role in docket collection

Suspended Sedibeng district commissioner Brigadier Abraham Nkwashu told the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday that his request for the murder docket in the Armand Swart case was not driven by personal interest but formed part of a broader instruction from senior leadership.

Nkhwashu testified that Gauteng provincial commissioner Tommy Mthombeni directed him to collect all case dockets linked to J50 warrants of arrest.

According to his evidence, he intended to hand the dockets over to Major-General Mbuso Khumalo, who would oversee the investigations.

He further claimed that the directive originated from Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, although he acknowledged that he had not received written instructions from Mthombeni.

“I feel very embarrassed to be associated with criminals, but not as a fault of anyone else but my own,” he said.

I am neither a criminal nor an associate of the so-called cartels. I have been working for SAPS [SA Police Service] for 39 years. I am a proud police officer.”

Absence of documentary proof

Nkhwashu said that senior management received an email, but he conceded under questioning that he could not produce the correspondence.

He added that he has since contacted the provincial commissioner to obtain a copy.

Evidence leader Advocate Thabang Pooe raised concerns about the absence of documentary proof during proceedings.

The inquiry also heard details about Nkhwashu’s personal connection to the so-called Big 5 drug cartel alleged member Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Nkhwashu revealed that Molefe is married to his sister-in-law Fundiswa Nyangule. He further told the commission that in December 2024, Nyangule informed him of Molefe’s arrest and requested assistance.

“I was told that Molefe needed food and clothes,” Nkhwashu testified.

He confirmed that he delivered clothing to Molefe at Groenpunt Correctional Services, although he arrived after visiting hours and was unable to see him.

Prison officials accepted the clothes but refused the food items, he said.

When asked if he tried to influence the process by getting bail for Molefe, Nkwashu said he was not a corrupt police officer and would never do that.

“I also want to know how Sergeant Lebogang Tshukudu knew that my brother-in-law wanted to pay a bail amount equal to how much will be affixed,” he stated.

Omar’s Motor Den

Nkwashu said Molefe asked him if the state would oppose bail.

“Commissioners, I am not perfect; I am not a saint. We were discussing the topic passively in a drinking place; maybe I did not hear myself. Many things come to my mind.

“Tshukudu is my longtime friend, and I am his senior. He is doing me favours, and I do him favours. Perhaps he thought he was doing me a favour because all I recall is when he asked me about who my brother-in-law is.”

Nkhwashu also addressed questions about his vehicle during the visit, stating that it did not yet have a registration number because it was newly purchased in October from Omar Motors.

However, South African law requires new vehicles to be registered and fitted with permanent number plates within 21 days.

The dealership, Omar’s Motor Den, has previously been linked to investigations in connection with the R2-billion Tembisa Hospital scandal.

The Special Investigating Unit reportedly traced luxury vehicles, including those associated with businessman Hangwani Maumela, back to the dealership and registered them under its name.

Nkwashu will be retiring at the end of July.

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