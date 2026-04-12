Police bust drug den in Sandton leafy suburbs

Thugs who think running a crack house from the tranquil upmarket suburbs will help them evade law enforcers had better think again. Law enforcement agencies are doing all in their power to crack down on drugs and illicit manufacturing.

The police in Gauteng have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug proliferation. This after members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) organised crime unit in the province discovered a suspected drug lab at Rembrandt Avenue in Sandton.

Chemicals, equipment found

On Sunday morning, the team operationalised intelligence information which led them to a house where they found chemicals, equipment and end-product suspected to be drugs.

The product found is estimated to a street value of approximately R1.5-million. No one was found in the house and a case of manufacturing of suspected drugs is opened for further investigations.

“The police in Gauteng are committed to fight crime and will continue to crackdown on drugs and illicit manufacturing,” the police said in a statement released on the X social media platform.

Arrest in De Rust

Meanwhile, Police in De Rust, Western Cape, arrested two men after finding them in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R57 000.

“These arrests form part of concerted efforts by police to eradicate substance abuse which remains one of the contributors to serious and violent crimes in the district, the SAPS said in a statement.

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