Police called as NFP’s rift over KZN coalition govt turns violent

The National Freedom Party (NFP) is teetering on the edge of an internal rupture, with senior figures accusing party president Ivan Barnes of strong-arming decisions and sidelining constitutional processes – a power struggle that ended in a physical confrontation that forced police intervention this week.

What began as a disciplinary hearing meant to rein in dissent has instead laid bare a party split into competing camps, as allegations mount that Barnes is attempting to drag the NFP out of KwaZulu-Natal’s government of provincial unity (GPU) and into the orbit of the MK

Party, without the backing of the national executive committee (NEC).

Manqoba Dlamini, the chairperson of the NFP’s uThukela district, has emerged as one of the faces of the internal resistance.

Dlamini, who was involved in the recent scuffle with Barnes, describes the president as an “opportunist” who is prioritising personal gain over the party’s constitutional processes.

“Barnes did not follow procedures; he is a dictator. But you cannot dictate in politics; you must sit down with members and explain why things must change,” Dlamini stated.

The tensions within the NFP turned physical on Wednesday during a disciplinary hearing for KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga. The hearing, convened by the party’s NEC to address Shinga’s refusal to support a motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli, descended into a brawl between Dlamini and Barnes.

This necessitated the arrival of the South African Police Service (SAPS). Dlamini alleges that the confrontation began when Barnes attempted to unilaterally force members out of the venue.

“I was sitting waiting for the meeting to start, and he walked in and started swearing at me, then he called the police. I responded and swore at him,” he said.

Dlamini maintains that the discord is rooted in a betrayal of the party’s collective decision-making. According to Dlamini, the NEC had initially resolved to continue working within the GPU, alongside the IFP, ANC and DA.

The core of the dispute lies in Barnes’ sudden shift toward the MK Party.

Dlamini claims that Barnes reneged on the NEC’s decision without consultation, eventually instructing Shinga to vote with the MK Party, a directive she refused.

“Mr Barnes was the one who first said we must move with the IFP, ANC and DA. When he changed his mind, he never came back to us. We cannot just change anytime like the weather. This is politics; you need to motivate why a change is necessary.”

Dlamini further alleged that Barnes’ hostility toward him stems from accusations that he belongs to a faction supporting Shange.

He also questioned Barnes’ temperament, asking, “What kind of a political leader swears at members?”

He painted a grim picture of a party fractured into three distinct camps: one led by Barnes, another by NFP co-founder Jeremiah Mavundla, and a third by expelled Nhlanhla “Teddy” Thwala.

The root of Barnes’ recent political manoeuvring, Dlamini argues, is a failed gentleman’s agreement regarding the Zululand District Municipality. Dlamini claims Barnes became disgruntled after he failed to secure the mayoral seat through a deal with the IFP.

When that ambition was thwarted, Barnes allegedly began seeking greener pastures with the MK Party.

“The mistake we made was to elect Barnes [in 2023],” Dlamini lamented. “He does not have leadership qualities because a leader needs to listen to the branches and stick to the constitution.

“The IFP said he would get a mayoral seat, but this did not happen, and now he is jumping to the MK Party.”

