Police captain in trouble for filling generator using state’s funds

A North West police captain is out of jail on bail after he was arrested for using state resources for his personal gain.

The 48-year-old suspect appeared at the Vryburg magistrate’s court last week and was ordered to return to the dock on August 4 to answer to a charge of theft.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone explained: “It is alleged that Captain Baile Mokgoro, stationed in Vryburg, went to a petrol filling station in the central business district to fill up a state motor vehicle.

“He allegedly filled up the vehicle with 40.14 litres of petrol amounting to R926.43. He allegedly also filled up his private generator with 25 litres [of petrol] worth R577. The total amount paid by the state is R1 503.45.

“The member was arrested after the incident was reported and investigations were conducted by the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit.”

Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, provincial police commissioner, said the captain’s arrest signals that improper conduct will not be tolerated.

“Dishonest employees have no space in the service and will be dealt with effectively to sound a warning that improper conduct cannot be tolerated,” said Kwena.

