Police cast net wide in search of people who burnt Putco buses

Mpumalanga was rocked by chaos as suspected arsonists set fire to several Putco depots, burning about 50 buses and injuring two security officers.

The attacks, which unfolded on Monday evening, have sparked widespread condemnation and urgent calls for justice.

Lindokuhle Xulu, a Putco spokesperson, confirmed the incident and detailed the terrible effects it had on commuters and the company.

“Initial reports indicate that on Monday evening, an unknown group of assailants ambushed and bound security at the Moloto depot before setting buses alight and opening fire inside the depot,” said Xulu.

“The violent attack resulted in two employees being injured — one was shot in the leg and another was struck on the head with a chair.”

The wave of destruction spread across four depots — Moloto, Wolwekraal, Siyabuswa, and Vaalbank.

Severe setback for communities

“In total, approximately 47 buses were burnt,” Xulu revealed, adding that the company remains committed to serving affected areas despite the destruction.

“Putco’s buses are continuing to operate in the affected areas under heightened supervision. The company is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in the ongoing investigations.”

Thulasizwe Thomo, the MEC for public works, roads, and transportation in Mpumalanga, expressed his disgust at the incident and claimed that it would have a severe impact on the local communities.

“This incident is not only a loss for the bus company but also a severe setback for our communities who depend on this public transport service for their daily commuting,” said Thomo.

“The impact on our residents, particularly in the Nkangala district, cannot be overstated.”

Thomo affirmed that he would be visiting the impacted depots and speaking with Putco’s management to determine how to minimise commuter disruptions.

Well-organised group of arsonists

He said: “We urge anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and assist law enforcement.

“We must work together as a community to ensure the safety and reliability of our transportation systems.”

The arsonists are thought to have been very well-organised.

According to Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, a spokesman for the Mpumalanga police, 51 buses were set on fire.

He said the Moloto depot was stormed by about 15 suspects wearing balaclavas and black clothing.

“The suspects held employees at gunpoint, shot and injured a security guard, and then set 16 buses alight,” Mdhluli stated.

Similar attacks occurred in Siyabuswa, resulting in the destruction of 35 buses in two locations: 18 in Maphotla and 17 in Thabana.

“At Maphotla, about 10 suspects assaulted a security guard before torching the buses. The guard is receiving medical treatment,” Mdhluli said.

Team of investigators assembled

Acting provincial commissioner of police, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the attacks, labelling them as “well-orchestrated acts of violence”.

He assured the public of swift action.

“We have assembled a team of investigators who will work around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book,” said Mkhwanazi.

“From what we have gathered, this incident appears to have been well-planned.”

No one has been taken into custody while the investigation is ongoing.

The police have made a public appeal for information, asking anyone who knows anything to come forward and help with the investigation.

“We are confident that within a short space of time, we will make arrests,” said Mkhwanazi.

