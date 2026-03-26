Police chief Fannie Masemola to face PFMA-related charges

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola is expected to face charges for breaching the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The matter is linked to a R360-million SAPS health services contract awarded to Medicare 24 Tshwane District, a company associated with controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The tender has taken centre stage at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, where Matlala and other witnesses were probed about the details surrounding it.

Cachalia met with President Ramaphosa and Justice Minister Kubayi

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia confirmed the development during an interview on The Clement Manyathela Show on Radio 702 on Thursday, saying the issue has now been escalated to the highest levels of government for a decision on how to proceed.

The PFMA places strict obligations on accounting officers to prevent irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, and any charges against senior officials could have significant implications for governance within the SAPS.

Cachalia said he held brief discussions with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Wednesday, and that the final decision on Masemola’s future rests with the president. He has been tasked with developing formal proposals for consideration and has already engaged Masemola directly.

‘Operational weaknesses, governance gaps’

The minister is also expected to meet SAPS human resources officials as part of a broader review into operational weaknesses and governance gaps within the organisation. This comes after 12 senior SAPS officers linked to the procurement scandal were arrested, before being released on bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption arrested the group during a series of raids on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the Presidency confirmed that the NPA had laid charges against Masemola, who is now expected to appear in court in connection with the matter.

‘President to work with police minister to ensure SAPS stability’

The presidency also acknowledged the arrest of the 12 senior SAPS officers. It said the president would deal with the matter in accordance with the law while working with the police minister to ensure stability within the service, and continuity in its mandate.

The contested Medicare 24 contract has raised questions about compliance failures, possible fronting, and irregular decision-making during the procurement process. The deal has since become a focal point in broader allegations of corruption within SAPS procurement structures.

‘Systemic weaknesses, repeated compliance failures’

Cachalia revealed that he would establish an intervention team to review procurement systems across the service, focusing on systemic weaknesses and repeated compliance failures. He is expected to engage Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Auditor-General Tsakane Maluleke to further assess financial management shortcomings and recommend corrective measures.

Plans are also underway to establish an interim governance panel tasked with overseeing the implementation of recommendations from the Madlanga Commission, aimed at strengthening accountability, oversight and professionalisation within the SAPS.

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