Police colonel to the rescue of former Bucs super fan Mama Joy

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Former Orlando Pirates super fan Mama Joy only watched the second-half of the match between Bucs and Royal AM. / Twitter

Former Orlando Pirates number-one supporter Mama Joy Chauke was denied entry into the Orlando Stadium to witness a clash between Royal AM and Bucs on Wednesday.

Bucs were denied maximum points and an opportunity to climb to the second spot on the log after they drew 1-1 against Shauwn Mkhize’s side.

Mama Joy, who has since jumped ship to become Royal AM’s super fan, shared a video on social media showing her failed attempt to gained entry into the stadium despite having a match ticket in hand.


In the video, she asks what she has done wrong since she has a ticket.

It was after the intervention of a police colonel from Orlando that the football fanatic was allowed into the venue after the first-half.

