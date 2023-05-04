Police colonel to the rescue of former Bucs super fan Mama Joy

Former Orlando Pirates number-one supporter Mama Joy Chauke was denied entry into the Orlando Stadium to witness a clash between Royal AM and Bucs on Wednesday.

Bucs were denied maximum points and an opportunity to climb to the second spot on the log after they drew 1-1 against Shauwn Mkhize’s side.

Mama Joy, who has since jumped ship to become Royal AM’s super fan, shared a video on social media showing her failed attempt to gained entry into the stadium despite having a match ticket in hand.

In the video, she asks what she has done wrong since she has a ticket.

It was after the intervention of a police colonel from Orlando that the football fanatic was allowed into the venue after the first-half.

I have been denied Access at Orlando Stadium ⁦@RAMFC_sa⁩ ⁦@orlandopirates⁩ what have I done Cos I was having a ticket until the Kernel of Orlando Police intervened pic.twitter.com/ximvyc2GsZ — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) May 3, 2023

