Police commissioner confirms shooting of Paul Mashatile’s convoy

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has confirmed that Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s official state vehicle was shot at.

Masemola said police are still investigating the shooting incident, while the ballistics report has been concluded.

In a media statement released on Tuesday night, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: “The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Fannie Masemola takes this opportunity to assure the nation that the executive of the country, including the President and the Deputy President, are in safe hands.

Protection services personnel trained well

“Members of the Presidential Protection Service (PPS) who are assigned to both the President and the Deputy President are trained to a high level of skill and possess the necessary expertise and capabilities to avert any risk and threat.

“The resources assigned to safeguard the executive are also adequate and designed to prevent any direct and imminent threat on their lives. While it is not common practice to discuss safety and security aspects of the executive, the National Commissioner deems it fit to assure the country that sufficient resources are always assigned to safeguard members of the national executive.

Ballistic report

“General Fannie Masemola confirms a shooting incident involving the Deputy President’s convoy. Following the incident, an extensive investigation was conducted and is still underway. The ballistics report has already been concluded. Crime Intelligence is also continuing with its regular risk and threat assessment on both the President and the Deputy President,” said Mathe.

“General Fannie Masemola confirms the reinforcement of security detail to both principals. He has also expressed gratitude with the manner in which members of the PPS safeguard handle the safety of both principals. The incident remains under investigation with a high level team assigned to investigate this case.”

This past Sunday, Sunday World reported that Mashatile’s office said his official car was shot at several times. This happened while he was being driven from a recent ANC NEC meeting in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg. The incident was suspected to be an attempt on his life.

Sunday World was informed that the incident happened along the N12 highway on March 30. Mashatile and his entourage were driving home from the meeting, which was held at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg.

Acting spokesperson confirms

Mashatile’s acting spokesperson Keith Khoza confirmed the incident. He told Sunday World that the deputy president’s car “was hit by what appears to have been a gun [bullets]”.

Unconfirmed reports claim that 12 spent cartridges were found at the scene of the shooting incident.

“We can confirm that there was an incident in which the car of the deputy president was hit,” said Khoza.

Khoza also confirmed that Mashatile’s convoy was driving from the NEC when it was hit by objects on the windscreen.

The relevant authorities are investigating the matter, added Khoza.

Investigations continue

Khoza declined to provide further details. He asserted that Mashatile, as deputy president, is under the protection of the SAPS VIP protection unit. “So the matter naturally fell into their [SAPS] hands,” he said.

“The police are best placed to respond to the question. However, I can confirm that we have a report confirming from an expert that these were bullets,” Khoza explained.

Khoza confirmed that Mashatile was in the car when the incident happened. Nobody was injured as the car is bulletproof, he added.

