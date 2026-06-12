Police dog Floppy vanishes during armed robbery suspects pursuit

Police have launched a manhunt for three armed suspects following a brazen school robbery in Mdantsane while urgently appealing to the public for help to locate a missing K9 dog believed to have been caught in gunfire during the operation.

The search was intensified after the three armed suspects who remain at large following the daring robbery at the primary school in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape.

The suspects allegedly stormed Nzuzo Primary School on Friday morning, where they held staff at gunpoint and made off with 20 laptops and 15 cellphones. They also stole the headmaster’s black Peugeot vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Members of the Mdantsane Flying Squad responded swiftly and managed to recover the stolen vehicle approximately one kilometre from the school. Police then tracked the suspects to dense bush close to a nearby dam, where they were seen fleeing on foot.

Police dog corners suspects in a bush

A police K9 unit was brought in to assist with the search. Sergeant Don, accompanied by patrol dog B8088 Floppy, pursued the suspects into the thicket, cornering them.

According to police, the situation escalated when the suspects fled deeper into the bush, prompting the handler to release the dog to apprehend them. Moments later, the handler heard a suspect shouting, followed by the sound of gunshots coming from inside the bush.

Backup police units were dispatched to the scene, but upon entering the dense vegetation, officers were unable to locate the dog. The suspects had also managed to escape and remain at large.

An extensive search operation involving ground teams and aerial support, including drones provided by members of the public, was launched. However, the search was suspended at around 5:30pm due to poor visibility and is expected to resume at first light.

Police boss concerned about missed K9

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata expressed deep concern for the missing K9 and urged the public to assist.

“We are deeply concerned for the safety of our K9, Floppy, who was bravely performing his duty. We urge anyone who may have seen Floppy or who has information on the whereabouts of the three suspects now at large to come forward immediately,” Ncata said.

Floppy is described as a trained patrol dog and was wearing a SAPS-issued harness at the time of the incident.

Police have warned the public not to approach the suspects, who are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop or use the MySAPS app to report anonymously.

Authorities have confirmed that investigations into the robbery, the disappearance of the K9, and the suspects’ escape are ongoing, with further updates expected as the search continues.

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