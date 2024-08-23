Police find human remains in school’s demolished pit toilet

Police discovered human remains in a demolished pit toilet at a Limpopo school on Thursday.

This was revealed by Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the spokesperson for police in Limpopo.

Mashaba said the police arrested a 45-year-old suspect following the discovery of the unidentified human remains at a school in Ga-Riba village, outside Burgersfort.

“In a disturbing incident, Tubatse police outside Burgersfort have arrested a 45-year-old suspect after unidentified human remains were discovered in a demolished pit toilet at a school in Ga-Riba village on Thursday morning,” said Mashaba.

“Following a tip-off, a team of SAPS [SA Police Service] experts conducted an investigation on the school premises since Wednesday night, leading to the gruesome discovery of human remains.

“A thorough investigation was immediately conducted resulting in the apprehension of the suspect.

“The remains are yet to be identified and forensic investigations will determine the identity and cause of death.”

Limpopo provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the arrest.

Hadebe urged the community to remain calm and allow the police do their work.

Law must take its course

“I call upon all sectors of society to remain calm and give the police space to unearth the motive behind this gruesome act,” said Hadebe.

“We will monitor the case very closely to ensure that the law takes its rightful course.”

Mashaba said the suspect is scheduled to appear at the Praktiseer magistrate’s court on Monday for a charge of murder.

Police investigations are continuing.

