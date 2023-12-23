Police help build a house for orphaned Limpopo siblings

A Limpopo family of four orphans received an early Christmas present when local police gifted them a new house.

The orphans, who survive on the measly government social grants, had for seven years been living in a dilapidated corrugated iron room.

New lease on life

This week they were given a new lease on life when they were handed the keys to their new house. Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, presented them with the keys at a handing over ceremony.

At the beginning of the year, Limpopo department of local government and housing appointed a contractor to build a house for the family.

It was to be complete before March. However, the house was only completed recently following an intervention that included the police and local business. A red ribbon was cut by Hadebe during the hand over ceremony.

The house was erected after the family members, who are unemployment, requested for assistance from government and the business community.

Business community, government involved

Lieutenant Colonel Selwatau Magoa became aware of the plight of the family and decided to reach out. Magoa approached local business owners until one agreed to build the house.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, detailed the challenges faced during construction of the house. “… Lieutenant Colonel Magoa received notification from local authorities, ordering her to demolish the building structure. Until the local mayor intervened and eventually allowed the project to continue until completion.”

The children’s mother died in 2014 after a long illness. At the time the eldest, Tumi Selahle, was only 14 years old. The youngest, Tokollo, was three-weeks-old. They used their foster care social grant received by Lesley, 13, Oratile, 11 and Tokollo to survive. Their shack had no running water, electricity and toilet. It was financed through their foster care social grant.

Difficult life

Selahle, of Praktiseer, outside Burgersfort, said the police’s intervention came years after his plea for a low-cost house had been ignored.

Tumi said life had been very difficult, especially during the rainy season, as they were worried the storm could blow their shack away.

But now they will sleep peaceful.

Hadebe described the handover of keys as a “momentous occasion that brings us all together to witness an act of kindness and generosity that embodies the true essence of community spirit”.

Symbol of hope, love, unity in society

“We live in a world where inequality and hardship persist. It is our duty as members of society to uplift and support those who are less fortunate and struggling. This event goes beyond just providing a physical structure. It symbolises hope, love, unity and positive change in our communities.

“Community policing involves more than maintaining law and order. It requires actively engaging with the people we serve on the ground. It is through these interactions that we become aware of the vulnerable families’ challenges. Just like the one receiving support today,” she said.

Goodwill initiative

“As part of goodwill initiative, it is our responsibility to extend a helping hand towards the less fortunate. The house being handed over today represents more than four walls and a roof. It signifies a glimmer of hope. Thus providing sanctuary where they can find solace from their past struggles while feeling secure about their future happiness too,” she said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content