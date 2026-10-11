Police help deliver baby after suspect goes into labour at North West police station

What began as a routine arrest turned into an extraordinary moment for members of the South African Police Service in Assen when officers helped a woman give birth to a baby girl at the police station.

The SAPS said on Saturday, October 10, that the incident unfolded on Thursday, October 8, after police received a report regarding the arrest of a female suspect at the Msholozi informal settlement in Kameeldrift.

Constables Olivier and Mokhutshoane responded and arrested the woman, who was reportedly in good health and showed no visible injuries at the time. She was then transported to Assen SAPS for processing.

While at the police station, the woman began experiencing labour pains.

Police immediately summoned an ambulance but as the woman’s contractions intensified, officers stepped in to assist with the delivery while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive.

The birth was supervised by Marijke Van der Walt, an 80-year-old resident who happened to be present and assisted officers during the emergency.

At about 4.15pm, the woman safely delivered a healthy girl at the Assen SAPS Community Service Centre.

An ambulance arrived shortly afterwards and transported mother and child to a medical facility for further assessment and care.

North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams praised the officers for their calm and compassionate response during the unexpected situation.

He commended the members for their professionalism and dedication, saying their actions reflected the values of the SAPS.

Adams said the incident demonstrated that police officers remained committed to protecting and serving all members of the community, including those who found themselves in vulnerable circumstances.

No further details regarding the woman’s arrest have been released.