Police hunt cop who fled after allegedly killing wife, domestic worker

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered for the immediate arrest of a police sergeant who allegedly shot and killed his wife and domestic worker on Tuesday night.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba confirmed the incident. He said the sergeant fled the scene after he allegedly shot and killed his wife and domestic worker. The incident happened at their home in Masisi, Vhembe district, he said.

All resources mobilised to hunt for suspect

“The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered an investigating team to mobilise all resources at their disposal to track down a police sergeant after he allegedly shot and killed his wife, together with his domestic worker, on Tuesday evening, 29 October 2024, at their homestead in Masisi policing area, Vhembe district,” said Mashaba.

He said after being alerted, police quickly rushed to the scene, together with the paramedics. Upon arrival they found two women lying in a pool of blood.

Victims certified dead at the scene

Mashaba said the victims were certified dead at the scene.

He said the police have since opened two counts of murder cases.

“While the motive behind the incident is still unknown, domestic violence cannot be ruled out at this stage,” said Mashaba.

Hadebe said a multi-disciplinary team has been assigned and maximum resources mobilised. This to ensure that investigations are expedited to ultimately bring the suspect to book. All this will help make the suspect face the full might of law.

Public urged to assist in hunt for suspect

“The police will do everything they can to find the suspect, dead or alive,” said Hadebe.

Hadebe also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

“Anyone with information that can assist in the apprehension of the suspect should contact Sergeant Musumuvhi Muthuphei Theophilus on 082 414 2481. Or alternatively call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. [They can also] contact the nearest Police station,” said Mashaba.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content