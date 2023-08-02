Police hunt for men who robbed officers and left one dead

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt after SA Police Service members were robbed and one killed in KwaMbonambi, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Robert Netshiunda, provincial police spokesman, said Warrant Officer Nkosinathi Ntinga and his wife, a sergeant attached to the KwaMbonambi police station, and a senior police clerk who was visiting the couple were in the house when the robbery unfolded.

“The police’s preliminary reports indicate that unknown assailants stormed the house and robbed the police officers of service pistols and cellphones. The warrant officer and the clerk were then forced into a vehicle,” Netshiunda said on Wednesday.

It alleged that the assailants left Ntinga’s wife behind.

The clerk, who has not been named, was apparently thrown out of a moving vehicle but survived. However, Ntinga was not that lucky.

His bullet-ridden body was found at the Umsunduzi riverbank and a stolen vehicle was also abandoned near sugarcane fields not far away from the scene where Ntinga was left dead.

KwaMbonambi near the rural town of Mtubatuba is notorious for police killings.

In 2019, a police detective Sergeant Sakhile Wiseman Nsibande was shot dead while conducting a raid in the area. Other officers who were with him survived the attack.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.