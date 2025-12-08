Police identify three persons of interest in murder of witness D

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola on Monday confirmed that investigators have identified three persons of interest in the brutal weekend murder of Marius van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe was one of the witnesses who testified before the Madlanga commission.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, Masemola said Van der Merwe was shot multiple times when he arrived at his home in Gauteng in what appears to have been a targeted assassination.

“The investigation is progressing well and moving at pace. We have already identified three persons of interest and are following several strong leads,” Masemola told reporters.

Police to register arrest soon

He said they are confident that soon they will register a breakthrough as police remain on high alert for those behind the killing of Van Der Merwe.

“The NATJOINTS together with Madlanga commission has met and developed a plan to heighten and enhance security around officials and witnesses linked to the commission.

“Remember, if you see something, say something. Let’s all work together to make this festive season safe and secure for everyone in the country. As much as police are out there to protect you, we also request our communities to assist us to takedown these hardened criminals.”

At the weekend, the police revealed that from the evidence they gathered at the scene, that an AK47 automatic rifle was used in the commission of the crime.

“According to a preliminary investigation, Witness D arrived at his home just after 20:30 on Friday with his wife, and as he was about to open the gate, he was shot and sustained wounds to his upper body.

“He was certified dead at the scene. His wife, who was a passenger in the car, escaped unharmed and it should be noted that nothing was taken from Witness D, seeing that his firearm, cellphone and wallet were still in his possession,” the police said.

